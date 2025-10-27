Sterling Home brings festive cheer with heartfelt Christmas donation

Rita Craig, volunteer with CHAS, at Sterling Home

Leading furniture retailer Sterling Home, based in Tillicoultry, is lighting up the festive season with a generous donation of Christmas decorations and furniture to children’s hospices and hospitals across Scotland, helping to bring a touch of magic and sparkle where it’s needed most.

The family-owned business, known for its passion for homes and communities, is giving back ahead of the festive period with a donation of beautifully chosen items including cushions, throws, garlands, table runners and other seasonal pieces to CHAS, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

These thoughtful touches will be used to decorate and refresh rooms in children’s hospitals and hospices, creating uplifting, comforting environments for families to enjoy precious moments together.

CHAS provides unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, walking beside them every step of the way. Founded in 1992, the charity supports young people across Scotland from pre-birth up to the age of 21, providing comfort, love, and joy in hospices, children’s homes, and hospitals.

Euan Graham, Buying & Marketing Director and third-generation family owner at Sterling Home said: “At this time of year, we’re reminded more than ever of the importance of community and the joy that comes from giving back. We’re honoured to support CHAS in creating warm, welcoming spaces where children and their families can experience the magic of Christmas together. Our hope is that these small touches of comfort and festive cheer help bring smiles and special moments to those who need them most this year.”

Lyndsay Stobie, Community Fundraising Manager at CHAS, said:

“We are so grateful to Sterling Home for their generous donation and continued support of CHAS. Their kindness will help bring comfort and festive cheer to the children and families we care for across Scotland this Christmas. Gestures like this make such a difference, reminding families that they’re not alone and helping to create special moments of joy during what can be a very difficult time.”

Sterling Home has worked with CHAS for 18 years. It also proudly hosts a CHAS library in its Mill Café at the Tillicoultry store and in other cafes across the estate, where hundreds of much-loved books, from children’s stories to cookery favourites, have been generously donated by both customers and staff. Through heartwarming initiatives like this, Sterling Home has helped raise over £115,800 for CHAS to date.

The donation aligns with the retailer’s ‘Get Ready for Christmas’ event, which launched at the weekend across all eight stores across Scotland including Sterling Home’s flagship destination in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire.

The event marked the unveiling of Sterling Home’s Christmas ranges, with shoppers treated to goody bag giveaways and exclusive offers.

Shoppers were the first to explore this year’s furniture and décor ranges. From Scandi simplicity to bold, playful, glittery and luxurious décor, Sterling Home’s Christmas ranges feature home accessories, soft furnishings, wall art and styling pieces to make spaces of all shapes and sizes warm and festive. Pre-Christmas delivery is also available on furniture items until 8 December, and homewares right up to the final week before Christmas.

With more than 50 years of experience in furnishing homes across Scotland, Sterling Home is committed to offering premium-quality products that help customers create spaces they’re truly proud of. Featuring trusted, high-end brands such as G Plan, Stressless, and Nicoletti, every piece reflects Sterling Home’s dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and lasting quality.

With more than 200 staff members across the company, Sterling Home’s expert team takes pride in helping families create spaces they love and is available in-store and over the phone to help and provide advice.

For more information, visit www.sterlinghome.co.uk.