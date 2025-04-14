Steph is set to be bowled over with new Slimming World group in Polmont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 4 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Steph joined her local Slimming World group in Carron three years ago and dropped from a size 18 to a size 10/12.

She trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. She opened a group in Polmont on a Friday morning and the group has been such a success, she’s ready to open a brand new group on Monday, April 28.

Steph says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but I am absolutely loving it and can’t wait to help even more people to lose weight and feel healthier. After losing 4st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Steph lost 4st with Slimming World and now has a career helping others

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 4 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking the dog or playing football with my kids”

Steph is set to open a brand new group at Polmont Bowling Club on Monday 28th April at 7:30pm

I love my group in Polmont every Friday morning, and I’m so pleased to now be able to offer an evening group for anyone who works 9-5 or can’t manage along on a Friday. As the venue is right beside Polmont train station, there is plenty of parking- and it’s very easy to access for anyone who lives in Polmont or Brightons and wants to walk to group.

Steph’s Slimming World group will be held at Polmont Bowling club every Monday at 7:30pm from 28th April. For more information or to join Steph’s group either pop along on Monday, April 28 or call her on 07894 142148.

Or: For more information visit the website or call 0344 897 8000.

To find out more about a career with Slimming World, contact Team Developer Jenni Lapsley on 07842 676133. Or pop along to an information event on Sunday, May 11 at the Hilcroft Hotel, Whitburn at 4pm

Food Optimising is our healthy eating plan, based on the liberating concept of Free Food. We encourage members to fill up on those foods that are naturally lower in energy density (calories per gram) and also highly satisfying while limiting foods that are highest in fat and sugar and are less satisfying, so they lose weight without ever feeling hungry or deprived and without having to weigh, measure or count everything they eat.

