Stainbank MP seeks assurances for workers at Alexander Dennis as consultation deadline is extended

Falkirk MP and Co-Chair of the British Buses All-Party Parliamentary Group, Euan Stainbank, has called for a deal that delivers long-term assurances for workers at Alexander Dennis and secures the future of Scotland’s century-old bus manufacturing sector. The company’s consultation period has been further extended to September 12.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Stainbanksaid: “I cautiously welcome the announcement that a deal to save jobs and bring new work to Alexander Dennis is under consideration. The UK Government has taken several important steps behind the scenes to support the retention of Scottish bus manufacturing—working with trade unions, engaging with colleagues in the Scottish Government, and convening the Bus Manufacturing Expert Panel in late July to discuss the long-term pipeline of orders that will be needed across the UK in the future.

“Anas Sarwar has also brought together municipal mayors, many of whom have a strong record of purchasing large parts of their fleets from Falkirk, to secure commitments to support domestic bus manufacturing. The UK Government’s decision to double the City Region Transport Investment allocation to £15.6 billion over this Parliament should drive significant investment into bus manufacturing here in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that, for domestic manufacturing, the policy and political landscape is transforming in a way that gives a new entrant or incumbent in the bus manufacturing sector substantially more confidence than they would have had under the previous Government. The Conservatives, under Boris Johnson, promised 4,000 British-built zero-emission buses by 2024, but dramatically failed to meet their target and ordered many of these buses from abroad.

Your World

“We must now ensure that any deal supports good, secure jobs well into the future. I will continue to engage closely with the company, workers, and ministers to push for a positive outcome to what remains a deeply distressing situation for workers in Falkirk. With Alexander Dennis being a major manufacturing employer in our town, I’ve been clear for months that the failure to retain it within Falkirk would have unacceptable economic and social consequences for families, communities, and the local economy.”