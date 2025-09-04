Stainbank MP: Labour will rewrite procurement rules to back Scottish jobs

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has welcomed the UK Labour Government’s offer to rewrite Scotland’s outdated procurement rules, saying the changes will boost Scottish jobs after years of SNP inaction.

Cabinet Office Minister Georgia Gould has written to SNP ministers offering to extend the Procurement (Economic Security) Bill to Scotland. While procurement is devolved to Holyrood, since the election last year the Labour Government has legislated in a number of devolved areas with Scottish Government agreement in order to deliver faster change — including regulation around the sale of vapes, legislation to keep ScotRail in public hands, and stronger rights for private sector renters.

Mr Stainbank said the SNP’s failure to update procurement legislation for over a decade has meant Scotland has missed out on vital opportunities for jobs, with taxpayer-funded contracts going overseas instead of supporting Scottish industry.

Mr Stainbanksaid: “Procurement rules are one of the most powerful tools we have to support local jobs and industry — yet the SNP has failed to update them since 2014. That failure has meant ferries bought from Poland and Turkey, steel and buses imported from China, and Scottish workers losing out.

“The Labour Government is extending the hand of friendship to Edinburgh to rewrite these rules so that public contracts genuinely benefit Scottish communities. This is about making sure money spent by Scottish taxpayers helps Scottish workers, small businesses, and social enterprises.

“The SNP shouldn’t sit on their constitutional conflict resting pulse with us to deliver these reforms as soon as possible, because we cannot afford another decade of missed opportunities.”

