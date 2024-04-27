SNP MP Marks International Workers’ Memorial Day

On Friday 26 April, SNP MP Martyn Day took part in a wreath laying ceremony to remember workers who have died, been injured, or made ill at or because of work, ahead of International Workers’ Memorial Day on Sunday (28 April). The event, which took place at the permanent memorial to workers sits in Balbardie Park of Peace near the Xcite Bathgate sports centre, included a service, the laying of floral tributes, a minute’s silence and a lament played on the bagpipes. This year’s theme of ‘the climate crisis and workers’ health’ aims to raise awareness of the profound impacts of climate change on health and safety at work.

From heat stress to UV radiation, air pollution, industrial accidents, extreme weather events, vector-borne diseases, and chemical exposure, workers face an array of risks exacerbated by climate change. These hazards not only endanger lives but also threaten livelihoods. Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: ““Today, we came together to remember workers at home and across the globe who have paid the ultimate price. “It is important we do all we can to end this needless and unnecessary loss of life around the world.” A number of local trade unions, politicians, representatives from West Lothian Council and other groups also took part in the event.