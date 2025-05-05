Slimming World does Race For Life 2025, raising £95k on first event!

This year, there are more than 400 events taking place across the UK between 3rd May and 27th July – with 3K, 5K and 10K, and Pretty Muddy events available. Sunday 4th May marked the start of the events, and consultants from Slimming World’s Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa team attended at Stirling University where this event alone, raised over £95,000. Money raised through Race for Life events helps fund Cancer Research UK’s world-class research in to over 200 types of cancer including breast, bowel, prostate, lung, testicular, brain, leukaemia and children’s cancers.

Slimming World are proud sponsors of Race for Life and have raised over £25 million over the last 12 years. Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can improve people’s health and help reduce the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Being overweight doesn’t mean that someone will definitely develop cancer, but being overweight makes it more likely that someone will develop it, than if they are a healthy weight. A person’s exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things they can’t change such as age and genetics.

The Slimming World programme is based on real and sustainable behaviour change, helping members to achieve their weight-loss goals and introduce physical activity into their lives at their own pace. Through weekly support they are encouraged to move more, more often helping to make physical activity an enjoyable part of their everyday life. They also meet other like-minded people, make friends and have fun – just like members will be demonstrating at every Race for Life event this summer!

Peter Thomson, who runs a group in Grangemouth on Saturday mornings, attended the Stirling event to support his colleague Rachel, consultant at the Wednesday evening group in Cowie. The pair ran 5k and loved every minute of it! Slimming World has had such an impact on both their lives, allowing them to lose weight and reach their dream target weight, but also gave them the confidence to build an active lifestyle and participate in the event. ‘Body Magic’, Slimming World’s physical activity support programme is simple, clear and easy to follow and can fit it into busy lifestyles.

Peter says “ It was amazing to see so many people taking part, it’s for a great cause and I can’t wait to do it again! Rachel and I were members of the same group, we became consultants at the same time, went through our training at the Slimming World Academy together and now we’ve done this, running 5k and raising money at the same time!”

While running, Peter and Rachel got chatting to Ria Struthers and her dad Ian Gallier. Ian was diagnosed with stage 2, high risk, muscle invasive bladder cancer last July, and took part in the race in a wheel chair pushed by his daughter who was wearing a pink wig! The pair were taking part with family and friends, as Ian wanted to say thank you to the Beatson, as he says, without them, he wouldn’t be here today. Ria says “I’m so so proud of him, he’s honestly been so strong. My wee hero!”.

Ian was determined to walk over the finish line, and the words from the commentator were “There he is, making every one of us proud as he gets out of his chair and walks over the finish line, absolutely brilliant!” The group named their fundraising page ‘Paw G’s team and raised over £1500 for Cancer Research UK.

Consultants Angela, Linda and Gillian were also at the event chatting to the community about their groups in Braehead, Bridge of Allan, Causewayhead, Dunblane, Stirling, Alloa, Tillicoultry and Alva.

To find your local group: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search

To find out more about becoming a Slimming World Consultant, contact Jenni 07842 676133 or https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

Race for Life Falkirk is on Sunday 22nd June 2025. Find out more and sign up at raceforlife.org

For more information about Slimming World’s approach, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or slimmingworld.ie and for more information about Slimming World Kitchen, visit slimmingworldkitchen.co.uk

For further information about Cancer Research UK’s work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit www.cancerresearchuk.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

1 . Contributed Peter, who runs Grangeouth's Saturday morning Slimming World group Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Peter and Rachel ran 5k at Race for Life Stirling Photo: Submitted Photo Sales