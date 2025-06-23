Slimming World does Race for Life 2025

This year, there are more than 400 events taking place across the UK between 3rd May and 27th July – with 3K, 5K and 10K, and Pretty Muddy events available. Falkirk’s event took place at Callendar Park on Sunday 22nd June and Slimming World consultants from the area attended.

This event alone, raised £90,000. Money raised through Race for Life events helps fund Cancer Research UK’s world-class research in to over 200 types of cancer including breast, bowel, prostate, lung, testicular, brain, leukaemia and children’s cancers.

Slimming World are proud sponsors of Race for Life and have raised almost £30 million over the last 12 years. Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can improve people’s health and help reduce the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Being overweight doesn’t mean that someone will definitely develop cancer, but being overweight makes it more likely that someone will develop it, than if they are a healthy weight. A person’s exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things they can’t change such as age and genetics.

The Slimming World programme is based on real and sustainable behaviour change, helping members to achieve their weight-loss goals and introduce physical activity into their lives at their own pace. Through weekly support they are encouraged to move more, more often helping to make physical activity an enjoyable part of their everyday life. They also meet other like-minded people, make friends and have fun – just like members will be demonstrating at every Race for Life event this summer!

Jenni Lapsley, Team Developer for Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa says: “We are so proud to be Sponsors of this amazing event. Slimming World has been changing lives for over 55 years and there is more need for our groups now, than ever. With over 40 million adults in the UK and Ireland suffering from being overweight, we are on a mission to make a difference and help more people to lose weight and improve their health.

“It was really amazing to chat to members across the day and hear a bit of their story. The members I talked to had lost anything between 13lb and 17st- it was just amazing to hear how losing weight had changed their lives.

"We had members racing with their kids and even our elderly members in their 80’s completed the course. From members joining us with type 2 diabetes and it now being in remission, to members who could barely walk when they joined- and are now able to run 10km. I was so blown away to hear how Slimming World had changed their life and in some cases, saved their live.”

Jeanette Watson and Alana McGowan who attend the Grangemouth Slimming World group were there and running 5k together. The pair met in group and have become the best of friends and have lost 9.5st between them. They decided to sign up for Race For Life and completed couch to 5k to train for the event.

Alana says: “I’ve lost 5st and got to my target weight in November. Since losing weight I have so much more energy- I can do so much more than I used to be able to do- like running 5k. I wore my ‘Woman Of the Year’ sash in the race proudly after I was voted the title winner in group last year.”

Jeanette, who attends group with her partner Richard says: “I’ve lost just under 4.5st and it’s been amazing. Just life changing.”

The event raised £90,000 and each Slimming World consultant had their own fund raising team. John Dick, who runs the Saturday morning group in Dennyloanhead, along with his members. raised over £4000 in his team alone.

To find your local group: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search

To find out more about becoming a Slimming World Consultant, contact Jenni 07842 676133 or https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

Or, pop along to our next opportunity event on Sunday 6th July, 4pm at Hilcroft Hotel, Whitburn.

Find out more and sign up at raceforlife.org

About Slimming World

Slimming World, founded by Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE in Derbyshire in 1969, is the UK and Ireland’s leading weight loss organisation. Each week, more people choose to attend a Slimming World group than any other weight loss programme.

Our tried, tested and trusted evidence-based approach has helped millions of people to lose weight and keep it off long-term. We support 700,000 people weekly through our community weight-loss groups, run by 3,500 highly trained self-employed Consultants, and digital service.

Our founding principles make us unique:

 Our support system is built on a deep understanding of the guilt and stigma people living with overweight and obesity experience. We always treat people with genuine care, empathy, respect and understanding. When members join Slimming World, they become part of a community, in group and online, and each week we inspire and motivate people to make positive mindset changes and develop new, lasting healthy habits around food and activity using effective, sustainable behaviour change techniques.

 Our healthy eating plan, Food Optimising, liberates members through our concept of Free Food. Members fill up on foods that are naturally lower in energy density (calories per gram) and are highly satisfying while limiting foods that are highest in fat and sugar and are less satisfying. They can lose weight without ever feeling hungry or deprived, all without weighing, measuring or counting everything they eat.

 Our physical activity support programme, Body Magic, helps members overcome any barriers they face regarding exercise. Members choose when and how to start, setting their own pace and finding activities they enjoy until regular physical activity becomes an unmissable part of their daily routine.

We proudly work with the NHS, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, The Royal College of Midwives, Diabetes UK and others to help shape the future of weight management in the UK and Ireland. We also support Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society through fundraising.

We developed and launched our Slimming World Free Food range, available exclusively in Iceland, The Food Warehouse and Dunnes Stores in Ireland, and introduced our Slimming World Kitchen recipe box service. These help members to continue making healthy choices, even when they’re short on time.

For more information about Slimming World’s approach, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or slimmingworld.ie and for more information about Slimming World Kitchen, visit slimmingworldkitchen.co.uk

About Cancer Research UK

 Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

 Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 50 years.

 Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK wants to accelerate progress and see 3 in 4 people surviving their cancer by 2034.

 Cancer Research UK supports research into the prevention and treatment of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

 Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK is working towards a world where people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

