Slimming World Consultants Are Worth Their Weight In Gold

Two Slimming World Consultants of the Falkirk area have recently achieved the prestigious GOLD century club award for providing exceptional service to their members!

Claire Aitkenhead and Jenni Lapsley were presented the award in Birmingham at the ICC by Slimming Worlds founder and Chair, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything.

It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Claire and Jenni some of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 Consultants, meaning Falkrik and surrounding area is home to some of the best slimming support in the UK.

Jenni (left) and Claire (right) receiving their awards

Team Developer Jenni Laplsey who manages the Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa team says: "It was a real honour to be collecting the Gold award for my own group and sharing the special moment with Claire. It is such an achievement to win this award- but Claire runs 5 groups so it is an outstanding achievement for her and we are all so over the moon for her. Claire and I have also recently spent the most incredible 5 days in Sicily after winning The Grand Accumulator competition. We were treated like royalty and it was wonderful to spend time with Slimming World's founder and chair Margaret. I still pinch myself when I think of the amazing opportunities I've had with Slimming World- we all joke and say we have a cheek to call this 'work' as we love our roles so much. I was so fortunate to win a place on the trip to Mallorca last year and I couldn't believe it when I was told I'd be going again this year, along with my husband David. It was even better to have one of my colleauges and friends there too.

"We really are the best team and I am blown away with every consultant and their dedication to supporting their members. There are 10 consultants on the team and we're very excited to be welcoming two new consultants in September"

Claire Aitkenhead who runs groups in Larbert, Carron and Grangemouth says: "I am so proud of all of my members for achieving the presegious gold award not just once but twice! We won the award back in 2019 when I had just one group which was just amazing. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would be possible to win this award now that I have 5 groups, as the results are averaged across all 5 groups. It means so much to me because I know by achieving this it means my members are recieving the best quality of service and achieving their weight loss dreams. This in turn means I'm achieving my dreams of helping people to change their lives.

Slimming World Team Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa have recently completed Race for Life and raised money for Cancer Research which is sponsored by Slimming World- contributing to the £20 million raised so far by Slimming Word. They have also donated, along with their members, thousand's of pounds of clothes they’ve slimmed out of. Slimming World as a whole have raised £2.9 million this year alone with the Clothes Throw campaign.

Jenni and Claire with Slimming World founder and chair Margaret Miles Bramwell OBE

No two weeks are the same at a Slimming World group. Meeting new members, celebrating weight loss achievements, talking, sharing, inspiring, planning - with a good spoonful of laughter too. Every consultant has been a member first so truly understands the apprehensions of members coming along to group for the first time. There's nothing more welcoming than a Slimming World group and there are groups running morning and evening Monday to Saturday. To find your local group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

If you'd like to find out more about becoming a member please feel welcome to come along to see if you like what you hear ...and who knows, it could be a door opening to a new career too!

To find out more about joining our team and the consultant role please contact Team Developer Jenni on 07842 676133 or come along to our next information event.

The next consultant opportunity event is 10am on Saturday 31st August at Castlecary Hotel, Cumbernauld, Glasgow, G68 0HD.