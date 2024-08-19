Slimmers lose weight and are set to help others now!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Slimming World members are so blown away with how the plan has changed their lives, they are about to open their own groups and help others in the community.

Rachel Smith and Peter Thomson will both be running their own groups in Grangemouth from September. With almost 40,000 adults in the UK and Ireland suffering from being overweight, there has never been more need to offer help and support to those who want to- or need to lose weight. Slimming World is in partnership with Diabetes UK and also Cancer reach UK and help thousands of people to make healthier changes to their lifestyle.

Team Developer Jenni Lapsley says “I am over the moon to welcome Peter and Rachel to the Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa team. They have both done so well in their own weight loss journeys and can’t wait to be able to help people feel as amazing as they do now. It’s not just about weight loss, it’s about making healthier, lasting habits around food and an active lifestyle for better quality of life, not just for now, but for the future too.”

Rachel, who has dropped from a size 16 to a 10 says “Before I joined Slimming World, I thought weight gain was just an inevitable part of aging and that once I passed 50, that was my lot. Although I was always active, it never seemed to make much of a difference to my shape and size .I was tired all the time, with my energy level in my boots. I felt emotionally worn down, frumpy and uncomfortable in my own skin. I was always conscious of my weight and shape and I lived in jeans & baggy tops. I was never comfortable on a night out and clothes shopping was just depressing. I even had to buy men's motorcycle clothing as I’d struggle to fasten even the larger ladies size.

Rachel Smith is calling people to let them know about her new Slimming World class. Pic: Contributed

My lowest point was seeing myself in a photo at a work event, where I’d taken great care about my appearance. It took another two months before I admitted how I was feeling to a friend who suggested Slimming World and I’ve never looked back.”

“That turning point came for me just before Christmas when I met up with an old friend I’d not seen for months. She’d kept it quiet that she’d joined Slimming World in the summer. She had lost weight, dropped several dress sizes and was looking amazing! Never having been to an organised slimming club before, it took me a few more weeks to pluck up the courage to go along- but in the second week of January, I walked through that Slimming World door.”

“I instantly felt so welcome in group. I never felt any competition from members, just warmth and support. I love sharing recipes, tips and ideas. We all support one another and share our experiences, both positive and negative to help others realise it’s not just them if they are ever struggling.”

“I fell in love with the plan and 16 weeks later I was 2 stone 3lb lighter, 3 dress sizes smaller and bursting with energy! I lost 3lb in my first week and had lost ½ stone in two weeks! I couldn’t believe the range of food I could eat. It’s the sheer variety of what you can eat, nothing is out of bounds. With unlimited ‘speed’ and ‘free’ foods you never feel hungry.”

Peter Thomson wants everyone to know about his new Slimming World class he will be leading. Pic: Contributed

“I’m eating better and more than I was before – I used to restrict myself and eat tiny portions so I didn’t enjoy my dinners, whereas now I fill my plate and I am never hungry! It’s not a diet, it’s simply a healthier eating plan and one which really works! With ‘syns’ nothing is off limits, rather it is eaten in moderation and accounted for.”

“I’ve rediscovered my love of cooking through the inspiring, seemingly endless range of food optimising recipes and I’m cooking more varied and adventurous meals than ever before. I enjoy sitting down with my SW cookbooks and the app and making my meal plan for the week. Doing this helps me stick to my plan and makes sure I’m Food Optimising to the full! My current favourite is the Char Sui Pork served with boiled rice and steamed greens. My daily ‘syns’ allowance means I never feel restricted and I can enjoy eating out and coffee shop cappuccinos. Whilst I often incorporate some of my daily allowance of ‘syns’ into the meals, there’s always enough left over for ‘something nice’ after dinner- or even a cheeky glass of wine after work!”

“I’ve gained so much more through being a part of Slimming World. For the first time in my life I can wear clothes that I love, rather than settling for what hides my hips, tum & bum! I now love wearing dresses, tailored work trousers and skinny jeans with fitted tops! I even bought my first set of ladies motorbike clothes and finally feel feminine on my bike! My skin feels great, I sleep better, I’ve got bags of energy and I have a zest for life that’s been missing for years. I finally love my shape and the way I feel, I’m not hiding away in the background anymore!

On top of all this I have whole new circle of good friends who I can rely on.”

“I’d had such a positive experience during my own slimming journey, that I was intrigued to find out more about the consultant role. I knew my Consultant wouldn’t have asked me along if I wasn’t the right fit for the role, and it was really nice to think someone could see these qualities in me. I thought it might be something that I’d do in the future, rather than right now but the end of the event I’d changed my mind! Why wait, when I could ‘do my bit’, share my positive experience and support other slimmers to lose weight and drop dress sizes. I want others to share this amazing ‘I did it!’ feeling that I have after dropping from a size 16 to size 10!”

“The training was amazing! There was so much detail and information about Slimming World’s method which really helps to support Members in a holistic, whole person approach. There were over 50 brand new Slimming World Consultants in my group and it’s just amazing to think of all the positive, life changing health-enhancing benefits that will ripple out into the wider community.”“Slimming World really has changed my life, even leaving aside my becoming a Consultant. Don’t settle, come and join us at Slimming World and be the ‘You’ you want to be!”

Rachels group will take place every Wednesday at 9:30am, at Christ the King Church, 198 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth from 4th September 2024.

Peter, who attends Jenni’s Wednesday evening group in Grangemouth tells his story from a mans point of view:

Weight loss can feel like a pretty lonely journey at times. Whilst most of us are familiar with weight loss programmes with weekly meet-up groups, it never occurred to me that these groups might be for me. Without that support, it was easy to fall back into old habits.

But as another summer came round, I was tired of feeling uncomfortable. My clothes would cling around my stomach, and I had started to dread trips to the beach. That’s when I decided to take a leap and join my local Slimming World group, inspired by the stories of family members who had found success there.

That difficult first step...I’ll be honest- walking through the doors for the first time was daunting. I almost turned back. But I made a decision there and then that it was time to make a serious commitment to my own health and well being. I pushed through my self-doubt and to this day I’m so glad I did. I’d had this idea in my head that these groups were largely made up of older women — my own mum has had great success at Slimming World — but what I found instead was a welcoming, supportive environment made up of a huge variety of different people and experiences. The group members were a diverse bunch from all walks of life, with a mix of ages, genders, and body types. What united them was a common goal: to lead healthier lives.

The Slimming World approachForget restrictive diets that make you give up everything you love. Slimming World offers a practical and sustainable approach to weight loss. The programme encourages you to enjoy a wide variety of foods – pasta, curries, fish, steak, unlimited vegetables, and fruits. The secret lies in learning how to make healthier versions of your favourite meals. With the help of the guidebook, my Slimming World consultant and invaluable support from group members, I learned recipes and tips that made a world of difference. I was surprised to find out I could still enjoy Chinese, Indian, and even pizza – all made in a healthier way but equally delicious. And yes, you can still have a drink or two on the weekends!

Results that speak for themselves...A week after I joined my local Slimming World group, I was four pounds lighter. Week by week, the pounds continued to drop, and soon, my favourite clothes started to fit much more comfortably again. Slimming World also introduced me to their unique activity programme- Body Magic. I started tryng different types of exercise, showing me that I was already more active than I realised, and that small changes could have a real impact. After a few months, I hit my target weight. I haven’t felt this great about myself in years. And while the weight loss was impressive, the real victory was the boost in my energy, confidence, and overall health. I was given my Club 10 award, my consultant Jenni explained that by losing 10% of my body weight, I had reduced the risk of stroke, heart disease, type two diabetes and much more.

Joining the Slimming World family.I was so impressed by how effective the Slimming World programme is that I knew I had to get more involved. Having had fantastic support from a highly trained Consultant during my own weight-loss journey, I decided to become a Slimming World Consultant myself. I’ve just been down to Slimming World Head office for my training and I can’t wait to run my own group in Grangemouth from 7th September, helping people on their own journeys to feel good in their own skin.

Take control of your own well being this summer

It’s time to break the stereotype that slimming programmes are just for women. Slimming World offers a supportive, inclusive, and effective way for everyone to achieve their weight loss goals, without sacrificing the foods you love. Whether you want to lose a few pounds or make a significant lifestyle change, Slimming World can help you get there. Take the first step today. Walk through those doors and join a community ready to support you. Your future self will thank you.”

Peter’s group will take place every Saturday at 7:30am and 9am, at Christ the King Church, 198 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth from 7th September 2024.

To find out more about becoming a Slimming World consultant contact Jenni on 07842 676133 or attend an opportunity event. The next event is Saturday 31st March at 10am at Castlecary Hotel, Castlecary Road, Castlecary, G68 0HD.