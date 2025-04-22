Scots Struggling to connect with community, survey finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new survey released today by Scottish Fuels, part of Certas Energy, has shown that less than half of Scottish homeowners (49 per cent) think their community is thriving, with 1 in 4 people (26 per cent) reporting that they never engage in community activities.

The national survey shows that Scots aren't alone in facing challenges when it comes to community connection. However, they are the least certain about how to better engage with the community. Nearly one in five people (19 per cent) in Scotland said they don't know how to get more involved in their local community.

The survey also showed that those living in rural areas across the UK are 23 per cent less likely to feel engaged with their community than their urban counterparts, highlighting an added challenge for Scotland's many rural communities.

Off grid energy distributor Scottish Fuels, part of Certas Energy, is on a mission to change this through its £30,000 Community Bloom Fund.

Scottish Fuels which serves rural communities across the country, is offering community groups within the UK a chance to receive £30,000 in funding to help improve a local shared space or initiative. The fund can be used to spruce up community centres, refresh local parks or sponsor local sports teams - anything that will bring communities and the people within them closer together.

Richard Billington, the MD of Energy Solutions for Certas Energy, explained: "The fact rural communities are so disengaged is upsetting, especially for a country like Scotland, where 98 per cent of the land mass is considered rural. We see every day the power of community, and we wanted to do something to bring this back across the country. That’s why we created the Community Bloom Fund.

“With more than 70 per cent of people saying that their local community projects would benefit from additional investment, we can’t wait to see the impact it has.”

“Whether it's parent and baby groups, gardening clubs or local community centres that host different events, having easily accessible and thriving community initiatives can make such a difference, especially to those in rural areas."

The Certas Energy team volunteering to support Domestic Abuse charity, Phoenix Rising in 2024

To be in with a chance to secure the funding, community groups are invited to apply by 28th May 2025. Applicants should share a summary of the work they do and explain how they would use the funds to support the local project.

Apply by visiting: www.certasenergy.co.uk/community-bloom-fund