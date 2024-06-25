Scots showbiz couple secured Elvis' daughter on Moreish TV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens secured the daughter of Elvis Presley named Elaine Elizabeth Presley promoting her new music on Moreish TV

The couple noticed Elaine Elizabeth Presley was following them on Moreish TV and they decided to try and make contact with her and they did with success which has led to the successful couple getting the daughter to the king of rock n roll onto Moreish TV to promote her latest music video 'Scared Little Child'.

Elaine aka Liz Presley, who lives in Memphis, also states she has been welcomed to the family by her mother Priscilla and younger sister the late Lisa Marie a also runs The Presley Foundation and Elaine continues Presley’s Place in her sister's Highest Honor.

Craig said: "The world still loves the fact we were graced with Elvis and to now have Elaine as an artist from the Presley world is so wonderful and when you look at Elaine you can see Elvis in her features and with her music abd heart of gold Elvis would be proud if her today and the excitement is she is now on Moreish TV wow my father would be pleased if here was here today.".

Craig and Debbie Stephens

Debbie added: "'Wether you were an Elvis fan or not you cannot deny that he us still taked about the world over and to now have Elaine Elizabeth Presley on the show is amazing and we are truly blessed to have her abd her music only on Moreish TV so make sure you don't miss it."