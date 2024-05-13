Scot Baby Box Appeal receives donation from Amazon Dunfermline
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scot Baby Box Appeal provides support to families with newborn babies in Ukraine. The charity distributes pre-loved baby boxes, supplies for relief efforts and other necessities across the country.
A group of 13 employees from Amazon in Dunfermline visited the charity’s hub in Coatbridge to deliver a donation of toiletries, vitamins and drinks.
As well as the donation, the team from Amazon in Dunfermline provided space management support to the charity to ensure safe and efficient working conditions for the staff and volunteers at Scot Baby Box Appeal.
Speaking on the donation, Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “Scot Baby Box Appeal holds a special place in our hearts at Amazon in Dunfermline, as we’ve supported its efforts in the past. I’m proud to have a team that shares its expertise with others and wants to help continue supporting an important cause.”
Alasdair Brown, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline who visited the charity, said: “I always enjoy volunteering, and I’m so pleased to work at a company that allows me to follow my passion and support charities like Scot Baby Box Appeal. The team and I had a great time helping with the organisation of community donations and catching up with the charity’s team.”
Gill Cura, from Scot Baby Box Appeal, added: “I would like to say thank you to the team at Amazon in Dunfermline for taking time out of their day to deliver their donation and volunteer with us. Their support is always appreciated, and with this donation, we can continue to support people just like us who are dealing with difficult circumstances. It’s a great community effort.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in poverty. The first Multibank, ‘The Big Hoose’, opened in Fife providing surplus essentials like nappies, toilet rolls, toothpaste and school uniforms, donated by Amazon and others, directly to those in need. The initiative has gone on to donate more than 2 million goods to over 200,000 families across Scotland and Greater Manchester.
Amazon also helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Last year, together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.