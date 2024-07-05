Schooling a different way to care in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Transitioning from the classroom to the care industry, former deputy headteacher and mother of two Sheena Khangura has embarked on a new career path driven by personal experience. After witnessing inadequate care for her own family, Sheena has shifted from education to making a meaningful impact in her community in a new way.

Determined to show how care can be done differently, she has launched Visiting Angels – a team that cares for people in the comfort of their own homes. From her office in Stirling and operating in Falkirk and the surrounding areas, Sheena is committed to addressing community care issues and ensuring both caregivers and clients receive the respect they deserve.

Born and raised in Stirling, Sheena pursued her PGCE in London, where she launched her teaching career. By the age of 28, she had advanced to the position of deputy head. After the birth of her twin daughters, Sheena moved back to Scotland to be closer to her family. Initially planning to become a headteacher in her hometown, she started exploring alternative ways to channel her passion for making a difference in people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I was 16, my grandmother was diagnosed with dementia,” said Sheena. “Even though she lived with us, caring for her was challenging, and we didn’t realise home care was an option. When she eventually moved to a care home, her religious preferences weren’t considered and, due to her condition, she couldn’t express them herself.

Sheena Khangura

“At that point, I started thinking about what I really wanted to do. Did I want to become a headteacher? Although I felt I was making a positive impact in education, I couldn’t change how teaching assistants were treated, which was frustrating. I began to see just how crucial carers are and realised I could make a significant difference in that field, shaping how carers are treated and perceived. That’s when I decided that improving the quality of care and the treatment of carers was the path I wanted to follow.”

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. By offering financial rewards and avenues for career development, Sheena is committed to addressing industry challenges that frequently leave caregivers feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

“Everywhere in Stirling seems to be facing bed shortages at the moment, and I know there’s a significant need for care here,” explained Sheena. “Many providers focus on recruiting large numbers of carers and expect them to handle everything without proper support. They don’t ensure carers are properly cared for or paid fairly, including for travel time and mileage, or adequately rewarded for their work. It doesn’t seem like anyone in Stirling is addressing these issues. That’s where I see Visiting Angels coming in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as tackling the challenges within the care sector in the community, Sheena is finding great fulfilment in returning to her roots and positively impacting the lives of the people in her hometown. “My family has deep roots in the local business community – my parents ran a longstanding grocery business in Stirling and my brother operates a retail business in Falkirk,” said Sheena. “I can’t wait to prove to the people of Stirling that care can be done better. I’m excited to visit our clients’ homes, chat with them and see the amazing changes we can bring about together. Providing the kind of support I wished my gran had is what drives me every day.”