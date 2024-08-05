Salvation Army opens new donation centre in Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army’s latest donation centre opened its doors to the community of Falkirk on the 23rd of July. The Falkirk donation centre is the 49th of its kind opened in the UK and will offer affordable items that promote sustainability and upcycling while also offering great value for money.

Lucy Shearer, manager of the donation centre, said: “We have been blown away by the interest in the new donation centre prior to opening. We look forward to welcoming the people of Falkirk and carrying on the good work that the Salvation Army do.”

Located at 76 Grahams Road, the new donation centre will offer members of the public easy access and parking, perfect to pop in and drop all kinds of donations. They also offer a free furniture collection service that can be booked by calling the team on 01324 357 861.

Lucy Shearer also said: “I was thrilled to start something from scratch, it’s a significant change from the smaller high street shops I’m accustomed to. With the opening of our newest donation centre, we aim to create a welcoming environment where the community can find great deals and support the Salvation Army’s mission. The opening day was a staggering success. Many guests wanted to welcome customers and celebrate the new donation centre. Representatives from The Salvation Army Falkirk Corps were invited for the cutting of the ribbon while the current Provost of Falkirk Council, Robert Bissett, gave a speech to welcome the team and the local community.”

The arrival of the Salvation Army donation centre will also create a perfect volunteering place for members of the local community who want to offer support and become part of the team. According to skills and interests, the volunteering opportunities vary from looking after books and media, bric-a-brac and fashion sections. The donation centre is also looking for social media volunteers to help engage with the local community and promote the store. All opportunities provide valuable retail and business experience working for one of the UK’s most well-known charities, and free award-winning training and access to lots of benefits are also available to volunteers.

Find out more and contact the store: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559638126169