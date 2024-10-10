Sad news for Larbert growers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larbert Villages Allotment Association (LVAA) was looking forward to obtaining Planning Permission for allotments and community gardens at North Broomage Park in Larbert. The park had been designated as a potential growing space by Falkirk Council and there was goodwill in the local community for a change of use for part of the site. Local Councillors and the Local Food Banks were supportive of the plans.

As with other sites marked as potential growing space by the Council, there had been no real attempt to assess the potential planning issues associated with the site by the Council itself. LVAA had enquired about Stewartfield Park, itself designated as potential growing space, however, both Education and Housing Departments vetoed the use of the park as growing space.

With North Broomage Park it was the issue of a live water main and Sport Scotland’s objection to loss of recreational space which caused the main problem in a £2500 change of use application. Previously North Broomage had a football pitch, and Sport Scotland, invoking recent legislation designed to protect recreational space, objected to any development that might prevent future use as a football pitch.

Challenged by Michael Matheson MSP, the Council has simply referred the Allotment Association back to the Council’s local growing plan, which was in fact used to identify North Broomage and Stewartfield Park in the first place! Presumably, any green space on the plan which had previously hosted sports facilities will be ruled as unsuitable for local growing; McLaren Park in Stenhousemuir for example.

Plans for an Allotment and Community Growing Area

Chair of the Association David Robertson said: “Falkirk Council do have a duty to support allotment development where there is a demonstrable need for it. That need does exist, and many people are keen to have a plot of land both for their own wellbeing and pleasure and to support local food security and improve biodiversity. LVAA are pleased to have the support of Councillors Flyn, Boase, Deakin and Murtagh and local MSP’s Michael Matheson and Gillian Mackay. There is sympathy for a resource-deficient Falkirk Council, less so for the lack of coordinated action in its food growing strategy. Hopefully, by working with the local community a solution will be found soon to the lack of drive in support of local food growing in the Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Carronshore areas.”

LVAA are grateful to the Community Lottery Fund for the £2500 used to pursue a change-of-use planning application at North Broomage Park.