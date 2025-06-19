Emphasising the importance of the ‘& District’ in their name, CVS Falkirk & District is delighted to share the results from the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk Community-Led Local Development Fund (the Fund).

The Fund was provided by the Scottish Government’s Community-led Local Development programme and managed by CVS Falkirk & District on behalf of the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk Local Action Group (LAG): a group of partner organisations representing economic, environmental and community interests in the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk area.

Reflecting on their role managing the Fund, CVS Falkirk & District Deputy CEO Lynsey Hansford, said: “Within our role as a grant giver, we are constantly awed by the incredible community-led offerings available within our local and surrounding areas, each emphasising the power of community engagement and participation. Each round of funding illustrates the creativity and innovation present within rural communities, and we are so inspired by the variety of applications each year – demonstrating the ongoing strength and potential present within the local third sector.”

Taking a whole community approach to development and innovation, the Fund focused on the needs of rural communities (as highlighted by residents) through locality-based guidelines which emphasised the address of each area’s unique circumstances.

Rural Communities Benefit From Funding Success

With over £206,800 awarded across two rounds of funding, the Fund prioritises applications looking to sustain, improve, or develop rural communities across themes of environmentalism, isolation, inequality, and engagement. Through the award of the Fund, 25 community-focused groups were supported to implement initiatives to meet the needs of their community – with a total of 30 projects delivered. A full list of those granted investment can be found on the CVS Falkirk & District website.

Showcasing the importance of rural funding such as this, two of the projects benefiting from the Fund have shared their thoughts.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s Depute Leader, shared his reflections on how the Fund has been able to support local children to access new opportunities for learning and development: “Thanks to the support of CVS Falkirk & District and the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk CLLD Fund, we have been able to deliver high-quality, fully-funded swimming opportunities to over 130 children across two schools.

"This funding has allowed us to remove barriers such as cost, transport, and access to swimwear, ensuring every child had the opportunity to take part. For some children, it was their first experience in a swimming pool and for others, it was their first opportunity to take part in formal swimming lessons. The project has not only helped develop water confidence and vital life skills, but also created a sense of inclusion, fun, and achievement for every participant.”

Further value from this Fund can also be found within neighbouring rural communities within the Kelvin Valley, who were able to utilise the Fund to support community projects which otherwise may have been lost:

"The support from the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk CLLD Fund has been the triage required to put the best back in the heart of the Kirk, Lennoxtown, and the Campsie Corridor. This isn’t just about saving a heritage building — it’s about regeneration, resilience, and reigniting belief. The funding allowed us to commission expert-led surveys and a masterplan that transforms the idea of restoration into a roadmap for reality.

"On the day that Friends of Campsie High Kirk (FoCHK) formally take legal possession of this historic site, I’m proud to report that where communities are empowered by the Fund, 50 years of stagnation and decline has been officially marked as back in business. We’ve been fortunate to receive support from several quarters — but a special applause must go to the Kelvin Valley and Falkirk CLLD Fund. Their substantial contribution was delivered with clarity, speed, and purpose. It wasn’t just financial support — it was belief.”

As they reflect on the successes of the current funding round, CVS Falkirk & District are delighted to share that the Scottish Government have announced a further round of funding will be available as part of the Community Led Local Development project: https://www.ruralnetwork.scot/community-led-local-development/. To keep updated with developments and announcements about this future funding, please ensure you are signed up to the CVS Falkirk & District e-bulletin ( https://bit.ly/cvsfd-ebulletin), and keep an eye on their social media accounts (@CVSFalkirk).

For further information, please visit the CVS Falkirk & District website: https://www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk/rural-communities-benefit-from-funding-success/.

If your community group/organisation is looking for funding or general organisational development support, please contact the CVS Falkirk & District team by email: [email protected] or phone: 01324 692000.