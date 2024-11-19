Run up to Christmas and Dive into New Year in Support of Queensferry Churches’ Care in the Community (QCCC): Join Us in December and January for an Unforgettable Challenge!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Queensferry Churches’ Care in the Community (QCCC) is inviting everyone to get involved and support a remarkable fundraising effort this December and January 2026.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four dedicated staff members will take on physically demanding challenges to raise crucial funds for QCCC’s services, which provide essential support to individuals and families in our community.

The Challenge:

Gillian Smith, QCCC’s Manager, will undertake the Marcothon, a gruelling challenge requiring participants to run every single day in December—Christmas Day included. Each run must be at least three miles or 25 minutes long, with no allowances for missed days or alternative activities—only running counts! Gillian will persevere through winter weather and festive chaos, completing her challenge on Hogmanay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QCCC's amazing staff taking on the challenge include Gillian Smith, Aileen Morton, April Robertson and Lindsey Devin

On New Year’s Day 2026, Gillian will pass the baton to her three brave colleagues—Aileen Morton (Day Opportunities Coordinator), April Robertson (Day Opportunities Support Worker), and Lindsey Devin (Community Fundraiser)—who will take part in the iconic Loony Dook in South Queensferry. This annual tradition involves plunging into the freezing waters of the River Forth to mark the start of the New Year.

Why They’re Doing It:

For Lindsey Devin, this challenge is deeply personal. “I’m doing this for my dad, David Stewart, and all like him. My dad loved his days at QCCC’s Haven. Even in his darkest days with Alzheimer’s, he’d be ready for the bus to take him there. I’m doing this for him and for everyone who benefits from QCCC’s services.”

Aileen and April see firsthand the life-changing impact QCCC has on individuals and families. From day opportunities at The Haven to befriending services, lunch clubs, and supper clubs, QCCC provides vital connections, care, and support to the local community.

How You Can Help:

Whether you’ve used QCCC’s services, know someone who has, or simply want to support a fantastic cause, we need your help!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donate: Visit our JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/qcccstaffchallenge to contribute to this important fundraiser.

Cheer Us On: Follow QCCC on social media to track the team’s progress.

Share Our Story: Spread the word with friends, family, and colleagues.

Let’s celebrate the dedication of Gillian, Aileen, April, and Lindsey, and make a difference in our community. Every donation counts!

For more information, please contact:Lindsey Devin via email [email protected] website www.qccc.org.uk