Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For a walk through the heartland of Scotland look no further than the Rob Roy Way, a route easily accessible to both the start point in Drymen and from the end in the beautiful highland town of Pitlochry.

Named after Rob Roy MacGregor, the notorious outlaw and latter day folk hero of the 18th Century the route became part of Scotland’s National Trail Network in 2012 and is an excellent choice of walk for anyone who wants to join the increasing numbers of people who are moving towards an active holiday in preference to a beach and tropical cocktail.

Less busy than the West Highland Way the trail encompasses the Trossachs and Tay Forst Parks as it winds its way via Aberfoyle, Callander, Killin, Aberfeldy to Pitlochry where it is well worth spending an extra night to savour that special highland town atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allow one week of walking over the 80 mile distance within a season that begins in April and ends when the trees develop their magnificent autumn colours in October.

Loch Tay

From Killin along the south side of Loch Tay, with Ben Lawers dominating to the north, is a particular favourite as the walk passes through the quaint hamlets of Ardeoniag and Achran.

Time can be taken out at Aberfeldy to walk the “Birks” made famous in song by none other than Robert Burns, before ascending the trail at Grandtully up and into Fonab Forest where the descent arrives at the River Tummel and the pedestrian Bridge into Pitlochry.

Time your walk to coincide with Pitlochry Highland Games (usually September) or select October when the Enchanted Forest experience in Faskally Woods takes place. This is a wonderful event that involves walking on woodland paths after darkness falls where a discreet light show display brings the forest to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever your preference on time of year, the Rob Roy Way is a perfect introduction into the walking holiday experience and will leave you with a sense of both achievement and well -being on completion.

Article by EasyWays Walking Scotland, Nothern Spain and Italy