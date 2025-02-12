Residents at Stirling care home enjoy MP visit

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 10:16 BST
HC-One Scotland’s Annfield House Care Home in Stirling, was visited on Friday February 7 by MP for Stirling and Strathallan, Chris Kane.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Chris Kane and chatting to him about what life is like at Annfield House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Stirling community.

MP Chris Kane enjoyed a tour round the 50 bedded nursing care home, including the hair salon, nail bar, lounge, garden, and ensuite bedrooms.

Denise Fowler, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Annfield House Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Chris Kane to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Chris Kane, Member of Parliament for Stirling and Strathallan, commented:

“I was delighted to be able to visit residents and staff at Annfield House Care Home to hear about their issues and concerns. I understand many residents would not be able to meet with me otherwise, so I was glad for this opportunity to speak to them.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

