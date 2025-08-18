Residents at Falkirk care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home in Camelon, Falkirk, was visited on Tuesday, August12 by MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Euan Stainbank, and chatting to him about what life is like at Kinnaird Manor Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Camelon community.

Mr Stainbank enjoyed having lunch at the home with the residents whilst engaging in conversation with them.

He enjoyed a tour round the 57-bed nursing dementia care home, including the café, hair salon, nail bar, tearoom, quiet room, sensory room, lounge, ensuite and premier bedrooms and garden.

MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home speaking to residents

Carol Quinn, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Euan Stainbank to our home. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the visit, and it created a wonderful atmosphere of connection and conversation.

“Residents, their families, and our colleagues had the opportunity to speak with MP Euan Stainbank about the issues that matter most to them, from social care funding to community engagement and support for older people.

“It was encouraging to see such genuine interest from our local MP, and we truly value the chance to have our voices heard and to work together toward positive change.”

MP for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank at HC-One Scotland’s Kinnaird Manor Care Home speaking to resident

Mr Stainbank, stated: “It was a pleasure to be invited to visit Kinnaird Manor Care Home. The work of social care nurses and staff is exemplary within the community, and I commend them on their recent ‘Excellent’ evaluation following inspection. The challenges faced by social care in Scotland require substantial attention, and I will be encouraging colleagues to discuss what is needed with those in the sector who have dedicated their lives to caring for others.”