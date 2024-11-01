Rangers FC megafans ‘dreams come true’ after surprise invite to visit Ibrox stadium

By Cameron Rutherford
Contributor
Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 11:10 BST
Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home, in Falkirk, Stirlingshire, and The Orchard Care Home in Tullibody, Alloa, enjoyed an unforgettable trip to Rangers Football Club’s Ibrox stadium and museum.

The event, which was organised by HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Wellbeing Coordinators, provided a chance for the residents to connect with their passion for football and fulfil a lifelong dream.

Sheena Murray, resident at HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home, is a admirer of Rangers Football Club. Sheena informed Wellbeing Coordinator, Ashley Alves, about her wish to visit Ibrox stadium.

Sheena by a trophyplaceholder image
Sheena by a trophy

This led Ashley to contact Rangers Football Club to help organise a tour that would turn Sheena’s dream into a reality. HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home residents Sheena Murray, Charlotte Broadley and Sandy Grozier went along to the tour.

HC-One Scotland’s The Orchard Care Home residents, Gordon McLean and Stewart McCelland, also joined in the tour around the giant Scottish football team. The residents and colleagues were able to experience a tour around the stadium, stand pitch side as well as visit the changing rooms.

The residents also met with Rangers FC’s mascot Broxi Bear as well as enjoy activities in the museum.

Victoria Cameron, HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home Manger, said:

Sheena Murray, resident at Barleystone, inside Rangers FC's museumplaceholder image
Sheena Murray, resident at Barleystone, inside Rangers FC's museum

“Once we found out Sheena was a huge Rangers FC fan, we knew we had to make her dreams come true. All residents from both homes had a fantastic time, and everyone returned with huge smiles on their faces.”

