Queensferry Care's Gillian Smith shortlisted for this year's Scottish Charity Awards

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the best of Scotland's voluntary sector.

This year's shortlist includes 42 individuals and organisations from charities and voluntary groups across the country following a record-breaking number of nominations.

While a judging panel will determine the winners under ten distinct categories, members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People's Choice Award - by visiting https://scvo.scot/vote - before 5pm on Tuesday 20 May 2025.

Queensferry Care's Gillian Smith has been recognised as a finalist in the Employee of the Year category and we are encouraging those in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Dalmeny, Newbridge and Kirkliston to vote for her.

Gillian coming in for her last run

Gillian said: "I am passionate about providing quality support services for older people and their carers. I am surprised, overwhelmed and humbled by the nomination, I don't think I did anything that special, but I'm happy this helps raise awareness of the services we offer"

Queensferry Care's chairman, Andrew Burton said: "Gillian's unwavering dedication, her outstanding fundraising in 2024 (including running 142.8km in December) and her 24 years of service supporting older people and carers in our community make this nomination incredibly well-deserved"

The 2025 Scottish Charity Awards winners will be announced at a celebratory awards ceremony in Glasgow on 19 June 2025.

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of SCVO said: "This year's shortlisting was as difficult as ever with the phenomenal work of the voluntary sector really demonstrated in our entries. Our finalists represent the very best of Scottish society, making life-changing impacts every single day in their communities.

Gillian even made the news

"SCVO is delighted that we can again highlight their work at our awards ceremony, which will take place in June. Now it is down to the public. Our People's Choice vote is open now, giving you an opportunity to get involved and pick your favourite finalist from all of our categories. Don't miss out!"

To view the full list of finalists, visit the SCVO website.

For information on the services available through Queensferry Care visit www.qccc.org.uk