Queensferry Care receives funding boost
This funding will go towards core costs and help Queensferry Care continue to deliver essential services for older people and carers living in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge.
Services support people living with dementia, long-term illness, or social isolation. Queensferry Care offer a wide range of opportunities to connect with others and stay active in the community - from Day Opportunities and Lunch Clubs to Supper Clubs, a Garden Tidy Service, Driving Service, and a thriving Volunteer Hub.
Liz Mcintosh, Queensferry Care General Manager (job share) said - "We are deeply grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for their support of our mission to connect people with their community."
For more information on the Garfield Weston Foundation visit https://garfieldweston.org/