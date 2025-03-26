Queensferry Care receives funding boost

Queensferry Care has been awarded £15,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding will go towards core costs and help Queensferry Care continue to deliver essential services for older people and carers living in South Queensferry, Ratho, Ratho Station, Dalmeny, Kirkliston and Newbridge.

Services support people living with dementia, long-term illness, or social isolation. Queensferry Care offer a wide range of opportunities to connect with others and stay active in the community - from Day Opportunities and Lunch Clubs to Supper Clubs, a Garden Tidy Service, Driving Service, and a thriving Volunteer Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Mcintosh, Queensferry Care General Manager (job share) said - "We are deeply grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for their support of our mission to connect people with their community."

For more information on the Garfield Weston Foundation visit https://garfieldweston.org/