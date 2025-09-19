Quaker Week 2025: Falkirk and Polmont Quakers call for compassion in a divided world

Quakers in the Falkirk area are inviting everyone to pause, reflect, and act on one simple but radical idea: Love Your Neighbour.

During Quaker Week 2025, Quaker Meeting Houses across the UK will open their doors to the public, offering events, discussions, and spaces for quiet reflection.

This year's theme, Love Your Neighbour, speaks directly to the urgent need for compassion and solidarity. Quakers believe that love is not a passive feeling, but an active principle.

Across the country, Quaker communities are working with interfaith partners, campaigning for peace and justice, and challenging the idea that fear and hatred are inevitable. True peace cannot be dictated; it can only be built in co-operation between all peoples.

Quakers banner in Falkirk Trinity Church

This year’s Quaker Week runs from September 27, and culminates on World Quaker Day, October 5, a global celebration of the Quaker faith in action.

Quakers have been encouraged to share the message publicly or to find other ways to actively resist prejudice in their communities.

Paul Parker, recording clerk for Quakers in Britain, said: “Racism, xenophobia, war, and genocide are all tragic failures to love our neighbours. If we are serious about our values, we must live them.

“In a time when religious values are often distorted or repurposed for division, Quakers offer a different message: that the principle of Love is written in every human heart.

“And it calls us to action - not just once a year, but every day.”

Falkirk and Polmont Quakers meet at 10.30am every Sunday morning in a room in Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk. We have a thriving children’s meeting and all are very welcome to come and worship with us.

On Sunday, October 5, there will be a stand in the foyer of Falkirk Trinity Church where there will be an opportunity to speak with a Quaker before and after the meeting, which lasts for an hour.

For a list of other events, visit: worldquakerday.org