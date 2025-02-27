QTS Group partners with SAINT PHNX to support children’s mental health

Leading rail contractor QTS Group has teamed up with acclaimed musical duo SAINT PHNX to bring their Happy Place workshops to schools across Scotland, helping young people explore mental health through music and art.

Inspired by their song Happy Place, which reflects on loss and healing, SAINT PHNX created the workshops to help children express their emotions through music, discussion, and interactive activities.

QTS Group's sponsorship will facilitate the delivery of workshops in various schools across Scotland over the next twelve months. Visits so far have included St Catherine's Primary School in Springburn, Glasgow, Balmormal Primary School in Galashiels, Elmvale Primary in Glasgow and Easter Carmuirs Primary in Falkirk. Further schools are planned for the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas, in areas where QTS will be carrying out essential works on the railway.

As a strong advocate for mental health, QTS Group supports these workshops in the communities where it operates, reinforcing its commitment to social value. The first dedicated rail company in the UK to receive the Silver Social Value Quality Mark (SVQM), QTS has pledged to support initiatives aligned with the National TOMS Framework and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

QTS actively contributes to local communities by supporting charities and organisations focused on mental health, education, and wellbeing. Its initiatives include building playgrounds, enhancing STEM education, volunteering at soup kitchens, fundraising for cancer charities, creating sensory gardens, and sponsoring youth athletes.

QTS Group Managing Director, Andy Steel, highlighted the importance of the partnership:

"Mental health is a huge focus for QTS, and we do a lot to help our teams, so the natural next step for us was to get involved with young people in the communities we work within. When we met the SAINT PHNX guys, we loved the concept of the workshops and it’s inspiring to see the positive impact these sessions have. We’re delighted to be involved."

SAINT PNHX frontman Stevie Jukes added: “We’re incredibly grateful to have QTS Group continuing their support as a community partner for our Happy Place Workshop. Their support helps us provide workshops to schools for free, helping thousands of children across Scotland discover the power of music for mental well-being, confidence, and self-expression. Together, we’re making a real difference in young lives.”

For more information about the Happy Place workshops, please visit happyplaceworkshop.co.uk.

Further information on QTS Group is available at https://www.qtsgroup.com/