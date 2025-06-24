Purdie Worldwide teams up with Paralympian for coast-to-coast charity challenge

This summer, Purdie Worldwide Removals and Storage continues its proud tradition of giving back, with a bold new charity challenge in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Saturday, July 5, a small but determined team – led by Paralympic Gold Medalist Nathan Macqueen MBE – will cycle Coast to Coast across Scotland, covering 55km along the scenic Forth & Clyde canal towpaths.

Starting at the Bowling Basin in the West, they’ll set off at 10am and hope to reach the Eastern sealock at the Kelpies, around 4pm. The whole challenge will be live streamed from the Purdie Worldwide Facebook page.

This year’s event is especially meaningful, as Nathan takes on the route using a hand bike loaned by Albion Mobility, reflecting the same resilience and tenacity that carried him to the top of Paralympic archery. Before his life-changing motorbike accident at the age of 18, Nathan was a rising star in Scottish rugby, having played for the Glasgow Warriors U21s. Now, he channels that same competitive spirit into both sport and charity.

Paralympic Champion Nathan Macqueen

Joining Nathan on the journey will be his wife, Tara Macqueen, as well as Mark Scoular and James Dunlop from Purdie Worldwide, alongside Matthew Prince from Alpine Studios. Together, the team aims to raise vital funds and awareness for those affected by cancer, while inspiring others through their efforts.

Ensuring there won't be any mechanical issues on the challenge, Robert from Scot Cycles will be following every step of the way and ready to step in should something go wrong.

“This challenge is about pushing boundaries, raising money, and showing what’s possible with teamwork and determination,” said Nathan Macqueen. “It’s a privilege to be part of something that supports such an important cause.”

Macmillan Cancer Support has long been a charity close to the hearts of the Purdie team, and this year's effort builds on a history of fundraising that has raised over £10,000 so far.

To follow the team’s journey or show your support, visit the official challenge page or donate directly on JustGiving.