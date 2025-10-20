£3,000 boost for local lunch clubs supporting older people in rural northwest Edinburgh

Queensferry Car has received a grant of £3,000 from The Nancie Massey Charitable Trust to support its popular Lunch Clubs in Ratho and Kirkliston

The fortnightly clubs offer nutritious meals, friendship and a warm welcome to older people in local villages, many of whom would otherwise struggle with loneliness and isolation. Held in community centres, they give attendees a regular opportunity to meet neighbours, enjoy a hot lunch and stay connected with the world around them.

Last year, Queensferry Care delivered 48 Lunch Club sessions, with an average of 28 older people attending and eight local volunteers giving more than 400 hours of support.

Liz McIntosh, Joint General Manager at Queensferry Care said,:

Francine and Mary at Kirkliston Lunch Club

"Lunch Clubs are simple but powerful. A bowl of soup, a sandwich and a chat may not seem like much, but for many of our attendees it's the highlight of their week. This grant will help us keep the doors open and make sure older people in our community continue to have somewhere warm, friendly and familiar to go."

Mary, a Kirkliston attendee, shared:

"The lunches are excellent value for money and it's mentally good meeting up with other folk, folk you might not meet otherwise."

Norman, who attends in Ratho, added:

We love celebrating birthdays at lunch club. Back in May we celebrated our friend at Kirkliston Lunch Club

"I like the people and the chat. I want to be able to keep walking to Lunch Club. It helps keep me active."

Volunteers also find the clubs rewarding. Francine, Lunch Club Coordinator at Kirkliston, said:

"I love meeting and chatting with all the people that come. I like mingling, getting to know their stories. It's lovely being a volunteer, I get so much out of this role."

Frank, Lunch Club Coordinator at Ratho, added:

"The lunch club gives those that attend something to look forward to, a reason to meet up and chat with others. It makes the world a little less lonely."

Lunch Clubs run twice a month in each village.

Ratho Lunch Club meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in Ratho Community Centre, starting at 12 noon.

Kirkliston Lunch Club meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month in Kirkliston Community Centre, starting at 12 noon.

The funding will go directly towards the costs of running the clubs, ensuring the clubs remain affordable and accessible to everyone who needs them.

For further information contact Liz McIntosh, Joint General Manager, Queensferry Care, The Haven, 25B Burgess Road, South Queensferry, EH30 9JA

Telephone 0131 331 5570 Email [email protected] Website www.qccc.org.uk