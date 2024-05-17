Press Release: TV couple work on new show with Antiques expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scots TV and Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens to feature on new TV show with TV Star and Antiques Expert Paul Martin

Craig and Debbie are taking a break from Moreish TV to feature on Paul Martin's Antiques Showdown alongside the Flog It star in the Scottish episodes which were filmed in Edinburgh and Glasgow

The couple featured because they have a collectors Evel Knievel Deluxe Daredevil Stunt Cycle Set and the box was signed by the stuntman himself in 2006 not long before he sadly passed away in 2007 - and it even has a Certificate of Authenticity included in the box too, which Antiques expert Paul and James Spiridion from Mctears Auction house battled each other to get before the toy went to auction with Craig and Debbie waiting to see what it fetched

Craig said: 'As a child I had the original wind up stunt cycle and was a massive Evel Knievel fan so when we were offered this from Flair Toys the excitement set in especially as Evel only signed two of these and the other one went to the toy company itself and I knew this was never to be played with as it could be worth something and it was stored away and on the show the excitement finally sets it with everyone, so watch this space and tune in to see what happens'

Debbie added: 'The production company got in touch with us and asked if we would like to work with Paul Martin and if we could bring something of value with us so when I said to Craig what about the Evel Knievel signed toy we looked it out and it was still in great condition and in bubble wrap so when we told the team and Paul you could feel the excitement and hear it from them so we said OK and to work on the show with Paul Martin was great as his knowledge in Antiques is way up there and then to have James Spiridion on the show as a toy expert just added to this, but will it sell ? Tune in and find out

The couple feature on the show on Wed 22nd May at 7pm on 5 select abd Channel 5 and they also star in episodes on 23rd and 24th too

Evel knievel's biggest and most public stunt to date was set up for New Year's Eve at the Caesar's Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and he attempted more than 75 ramp to ramp motorcycle jumps and he was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.