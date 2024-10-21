Polmonthill welcomes community to Open Day this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre is hosting an Open Day on Sunday October 27th, welcoming anyone keen to learn to ski or board to view the facilities and have a free trial. The newly formed charity took over the slope from Falkirk Council and is now officially opening the centre.

The free event will run from 11am to 4pm and will offer a fun-filled day of activities, including free tubing and ski demonstrations, as well as a taster lesson on the dry ski slope. Refreshments, home made pizzas and baking will also be available.

Craigdon Mountain Sports and Alpine Imports be attending on the day with a range of snowsports gear and equipment. They will be offering the chance to buy the latest ski equipment for leisure and racing at competitive prices, as well as offering expert fitting guidance and advice.

Michael says: “It’s set to be a great fun afternoon at the slope and we would like to welcome the local community to join in and see what’s going on at Polmonthill. Many people have learned to ski here over the years and so our message is come back and see us, bring your family and friends and find out what the future holds for Polmonthill.”

Ski racers will be taking part in the Open Day this weekend.

“Our experts will also be on hand to answer any questions about ski gear and do fittings if you are planning to get some skiing or boarding in this winter”

To find out more about the open day event or Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre, visit the website www.polmonthill.co.uk