Political opinion: Stainbank MP Calls for Governments to support ‘essential’ Forth Valley College amidst reform UK support for campus closure

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has urged both the Scottish and UK Governments to step in with support for Forth Valley College after proposals emerged to close its Alloa Campus.

The Alloa Campus currently provides a vital space for young people to develop vocational and technical skills across the Forth Valley area.

Concerns have been raised about the impact that closure would have on students and local industry, particularly given the role the college has been expected to play in supporting Project Willow and preparing the workforce for new jobs at Grangemouth.

Mr Stainbank pointed to the Scottish Government’s flat cash settlements for colleges as the root cause of the financial pressures facing Forth Valley College, saying they had “drained the life out of an otherwise well-run institution”.

He has written to Gillian Martin MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy, and to Michael Shanks MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Energy, seeking urgent clarity on what steps both Governments are taking to safeguard the college, its staff and students, and to protect the skills pipeline needed for the success of Project Willow.

Mr Stainbanksaid: “I’m extremely concerned that Forth Valley College are considering cutting their Alloa Campus. This would provide less space for young people to learn essential vocational and technical skills across Forth Valley. Especially considering the vital role we have been told the College would play in implementing Project Willow and delivering new industry to Grangemouth.

“The cause of this is clear — flat cash settlements from the SNP Government in Edinburgh have drained the life out of an otherwise well-run college.

“I’ve written to Scottish Government Minister Gillian Martin and UK Government Minister Michael Shanks to understand what additional support could be provided.

“Reform UK Falkirk have expressed their support for the closure of this college under my Facebook account for bizarre, unfounded reasons. Neither the SNP nor Reform can be trusted with the College Sector.”