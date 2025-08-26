Political opinion: Jardine backs farrowing crate ban

Christine Jardine MP for Edinburgh West joined Humane World for Animals UK at its Edinburgh stop on its ‘Crate Britain’ tour last week to support their goal of a ban on the use of farrowing crates for pigs coupled with Government financial support for farmers to adopt free-farrowing systems.

In 2021, the Scottish Government committed to consult on a phase-out of farrowing crates but has not yet delivered on this pledge.

Indoor pig farms often keep sows in these crates - metal cages so small they cannot turn around - for up to five weeks every time they give birth.

A poll by Humane World for Animals UK earlier this year showed 84% of the Scottish public reject the use of farrowing crates for mother pigs. Humane World for Animals UK launched its Crate Britain Tour, visiting different areas of the UK including Edinburgh throughout August with Penny, the animatronic life size pig, engaging with local communities to raise awareness of the suffering caused by farrowing crates.

Ms Jardine said: “We describe ourselves as a nation of animal lovers and it is one of the issues my constituents write to me about the most. Animals are sentient beings, pigs in particular are incredibly intelligent, and they feel pain. The least we can do is provide them with reasonable living conditions.”

Claire Bass, senior director of campaigns and public affairs for Humane World for Animals UK said: “We are very grateful to Christine for being such a strong voice for pigs and other animals in Parliament. There is huge public support for a ban on farrowing crates, so we urge both the Scottish and UK Governments to act swiftly to help farmers transition away from these inhumane cages and get mother pigs out from behind bars."