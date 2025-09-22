Political opinion: Euan Stainbank MP: Forth Valley’s Alloa Campus must not close

The closure of Forth Valley College’s Alloa Campus would be nothing short of a hammer blow to our region.

This isn’t just about one building. It’s about young people losing the chance to gain the skills they need. It's about local employers being starved of the sustainable workforce they need. It also raises severe concerns about whether the urgent direction we need to see to re-industrialise Grangemouth will be deliverable while a major educational partner is forced into a major consolidation of their operations.

We know why this is happening. Colleges have told it to us plainly and have been doing so for years. The SNP Government in Edinburgh has left colleges with flat cash settlements year after year. Budgets frozen. Costs rising. An otherwise well-run critical institution in our community has been being starved of the necessary resources to keep their good work going.

If this were a university, ministers would have intervened already to stop the closure. But because it’s a college — and because colleges overwhelmingly provide technically skilled jobs that serve working class communities and not the slick services sectors of suburbia — the SNP have looked the other way for too long.

Colleges aren’t second tier. They are the backbone of opportunity. They proportionately educate more working-class students than universities. They retrain workers when industries collapse and upskill them when new jobs emerge. Without the college sector, any ambitions of social mobility are for the birds.

Reform UK PLC seem to openly support the closure of Alloa, in a bizarre social media comment deriding colleges as woke. The SNP may be starving colleges, but Reform’s position seems to be actively supportive of ending opportunity for young men and women in the name of fighting wokery. Neither can be trusted with the future of our young people.

That’s why I’ve written to both the Scottish and UK Governments demanding urgent action.Alloa must not be sacrificed, because the bleak question will then be: Where Next?

Either we protect the Alloa Campus, or we send a clear message that working-class opportunity does not matter, or at least it doesn’t matter as much as the university sector. A sector which saw a £40m intervention over the summer when mismanagement put Dundee University on the brink. Either we actively support the institutions that develop the skills we need, or we admit the promises around supporting Grangemouth’s future aren’t achievable.

I know where I stand. I stand with the lecturers, staff and students of Forth Valley College. I stand with the employers who need a local, skilled workforce. I stand with every working-class family in Forth Valley who want opportunity for their kids.

The SNP have drained the life out of Scotland’s colleges. Reform would drive the knife into the sector further. We cannot provide fertile ground for this experiment to start here.

The Alloa Campus must not close. Anything less is a betrayal of our region and our young people.