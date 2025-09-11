Political opinion: Brian Leishman MP: The hidden price of childhood cancer

Every day in the UK, around 10 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind each diagnosis lies not only a medical battle but a financial one that too often goes unseen.

While the NHS covers treatment costs, the reality for families – including those across the Forth Valley – is that cancer comes with a hefty price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research by the charity Young Lives vs Cancer reveals that families face an average of £700 in extra monthly expenses after a child’s diagnosis.

Brian Leishman MP has given his backing to charity Young Lives vs Cancer

This so-called “cancer premium” includes travel to specialist hospitals, which for many local families means regular trips to Glasgow, additional food costs during long hospital stays, higher energy bills to keep immunocompromised children warm, and even parking charges.

Travel alone accounts for about £250 a month, while food adds another £144. These are not luxuries – they are unavoidable costs of survival.

As if that were not enough, most families also suffer a “cancer penalty” – a significant loss of income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than two-thirds of parents report reducing their working hours or leaving their jobs entirely to care for their child.

Brian Leishman MP recently became an officer of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Children, Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer

For nearly a third of households, this means losing £10,000 or more in earnings.

Imagine trying to keep up with mortgage payments and household bills while your income collapses and your outgoings soar.

It is no wonder that many families fall into debt, borrow from relatives, or drain their savings just to stay afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause of families battling a cancer diagnosis is close to my heart, and I was more than happy to become an officer of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Children, Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer.

The emotional toll of childhood cancer is devastating.

Parents are forced to watch their child endure gruelling treatments, often for years, while juggling the crushing anxiety of financial ruin.

No family should have to choose between being at their child’s bedside and paying the bills.

This is where Young Lives vs Cancer steps in. The charity provides practical, emotional, and financial support from the moment of diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its social care teams help families navigate the benefits system, secure grants, and even find free accommodation near hospitals through its “Homes from Home” network.

But charities cannot shoulder this burden alone. The state must do more.

We must ensure that families of children with cancer are not left waiting months for benefits, as many currently do.

Hospital parking should be free for these families across the UK, and travel assistance must be expanded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers, too, must recognise the unique challenges faced by parents of seriously ill children and offer flexible working arrangements without penalty.

Childhood cancer is rare, but its impact is catastrophic.

Survival rates have improved dramatically, with more than 80 per cent of children now living beyond their diagnosis.

But survival should not come at the cost of financial devastation.

If we truly believe in a society that cares for its most vulnerable, then we must act because no parent should have to fight cancer and poverty at the same time.