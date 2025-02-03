Political opinion - Brian Leishman MP: Asking the right questions during a busy January in Westminster

It was a busy start to the year as I returned to my Westminster duties at the beginning of January.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I wrote in my last column, we must challenge injustice wherever possible and during the first month of the year, I spoke no fewer than a dozen times in Parliament to start 2025 in earnest.

Firstly, I contributed to a Westminster Hall debate on workplace pay gaps and highlighted the huge inequalities that still exist in Scotland today. Indeed, the Scottish Trade Union Congress – using the Office for National Statistics annual survey of hours and earnings – has shown that women can expect to earn an incredible £3,000 a year less than men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the problem is that the gender pay gap has actually risen between 2023 and 2024 while there is also a huge disparity between pay for those at the very top of industry and their staff – those who help generate the wealth. In a debate on hospice funding, I highlighted that society cannot be rebuilt if we do not invest in the vital public services people rely on.

Brian Leishman MP speaking in the House of Commons

This includes a properly funded and resourced health and social care system with the same principles and ethos as when Labour created the NHS in 1948. The NHS is socialism in action and I will challenge anyone who says it is broken. It is simply underfunded.

Onto other important matters, I have not been shy to criticise my own government when I believe it is the right thing to do. In January I have challenged both the Chancellor and Prime Minister directly on the issue of Grangemouth refinery. Of the former, I asked if she had spoken to her Chinese counterpart on the closure as PetroChina is involved in the site.

The previous Conservative government decided to back an INEOS project in Antwerp with a £600 million loan guarantee and the current government now has no plans to stop that money. I asked why we have £600 million for Antwerp but not for Grangemouth and why this is not being used as leverage to avoid job losses in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also questioned Keir Starmer directly on Grangemouth when I was given the chance during PMQs in January. During the election campaign, Labour promised we would step in and save the refinery. Six months on this has not yet happened and time is running out on the future of the complex.

The Prime Minister rightly highlighted there was no plan at all before Labour took power with Project Willow now being funded by both governments to find viable alternatives.

The problem is that we do not have time for Project Willow to report, never mind to implement any suggestions, because the jobs and skilled workers are soon to disappear.

I have signed a letter with fellow MPs, backing calls for a meeting with the CEO of the National Wealth Fund as there is a strategic opportunity for Grangemouth refinery to be converted into a sustainable aviation fuel production facility.