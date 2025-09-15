Plans for local engagement forum on use of asylum hotels

Falkirk Council, Police Scotland and Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank have committed to a local engagement forum with stakeholders to ensure transparency and dialogue with communities in Falkirk regarding asylum policy.

Mr Stainbank said: “We will see an end to the use of asylum hotels in this country. We acknowledge that a variety of local communities were not properly engaged with when hotels were initially set up, and that failure has had consequences for trust and community relations. We are determined that we now collectively move forward to listen to every concern and opinion.”

He stressed that a single public meeting run by one organisation would not permit the breadth of concerns across the community to be heard and would prevent answers being properly addressed regarding sensitive, individual incidents.

Instead, a forum with organisations across the community to ask questions of representatives and raise concerns about what is happening in our community. This will not be a forum for community organisations to come into conflict but to address a full breadth of concerns to those with duties regarding the operation of the asylum system. The event will ensure that a range of perspectives can be listened to and addressed.

© Euan Stainbank MP

Mr Stainbankadded: “To that end, we will convene a meeting with representatives of Police Scotland, the Council and representatives of all relevant concerned organisations. This will provide an important opportunity for the representatives of community organisations to raise concerns about the asylum system, law and order and heightened tensions, to contribute their perspectives, and to ensure that their voice can be fully listened to.

“I also want to make clear that this will not be the only opportunity for engagement. There will be a commitment to further public engagement events, where individuals will be able to raise their concerns about incidents with Falkirk Council Officials, Police Scotland and myself as their Member of Parliament to ensure that their voices are heard.

“My door is always open to listen to people’s concerns and that has been used by many people to express their opinion about asylum policy. I encourage anyone who wishes to do so to get in touch at [email protected].”

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick from Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation, and our role is to ensure public safety while balancing the rights of protesters who wish to peacefully demonstrate.

“Violence, disorder, hate crime and threatening behaviour that poses a risk to safety is not legitimate protest. Anyone who engages in these offences will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our communities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all communities and will continue to work collaboratively with partners.”

Kenneth Lawrie, Chief Executive of Falkirk Council said: “Our focus will continue to be on supporting community safety for everyone, promoting understanding, and ensuring that all our residents, including those temporarily housed here, can live without fear.

“We recognise that people in our communities want clarity and reassurance and this meeting as well as future forums will be able to address such issues and gives everyone the opportunity to hear directly from communities themselves.”