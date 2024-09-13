Piramal Grangemouth on track to celebrate World Patient Safety Day

Piramal Pharma Solutions is celebrating World Patient Safety Day on 20th September 2024 with a week long celebration aligned with their Patient Centricity initiative. The week of the 16th September will be filled with patient stories, quizzes and games with the 270 strong staff all getting involved.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) have had a Patient Centricity programme since 2020 which is led by the Chief Operating Officer Stuart Needleman. PPS had been customer centric for a long time and that ideology had been very successful for Piramal, this had led to fiscal success. They were hearing from their customers that they were adopting the ideology of Patient Centricity and focusing on the needs of the patient.

Patient Centricity fitted nicely into the core ideology of Piramal which is Doing Well and Doing Good and aligns with their values of Knowledge, Action, Care and Impact. Each site was to change their way of thinking and rather than a Manufacturing company they moved to a service company as the work they do services the patients who need our drugs. So since then everything is done with the patient in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each site across the world has a Patient Awareness Council (PAC) who are the site level engine for Patient Centricity. They provide internal awareness on the importance of Patient Centricity such as what the drugs we make do for the patients that they serve. They are here to remind everyone that the work they are doing, the work everyone is doing at Grangemouth is saving someones life, its adding years to their life expectancy, its making their lives better. It is easy to forget that sometimes and part of the role of the PAC is to remind people about the wonderful work that they do and celebrate these successes.

Specifically to Grangemouth site, which manufactures Antibody Drug Conjugates which is a form of targeted immunotherapy for cancer treatment - the PAC have organised a week long celebration. Orange being the colour of Piramal is heavily featured in the week with decorations, a lunch and wear Orange to Work day.

Another initiative is Super Hero Day where the kids of the employees are invited to draw their favourite super hero which will be featured on the new super hero wall which will serve as a reminder that Piramal is in the business of saving lives. The winner of the competition will get their creation made into a snuggly teddy bear for them to keep forever!

The employees will also enjoy participating in some quizzes about the therapies that they manufacture, what patient safety is all about and the history of the site as well as playing some games centred around how their work in their each respective department is linked to the manufacture of cancer treatment regardless of the department.