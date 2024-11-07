Piano Lunchtime Concert on Friday 22nd November in Falkirk Trinity Church

Piano Students Liam McGrath and Joel Gutierrez will be playing at 12 midday in Falkirk

One of the aims of Classic Music Live! Falkirk is to help young musicians at the start of their careers, so our next concert is at midday on 22nd November and features two young pianists. We know they are good – come and see for yourself just how good. Liam McGrath recently finished his schooling at Ardrossan Academy, having gained a qualification in Musical leadership as well as 5 A’s in his Highers. Liam took his first piano lessons at age seven. In May 2021, he began studying under the pianist and tutor, Silviya Mihaylova, with an eye to developing and expanding his knowledge and understanding of the classical repertoire. He particularly enjoys playing the music of Debussy, Shostakovich and Sorabji, principally for their use of dissonance and for the instantly recognisable character of their musical composition.Liam enjoys performing in public. In November 2022, he was awarded second prize in the Nite Piano School's "New Piano Stars" competition. Liam began studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior Conservatoire in September 2023. He also enjoys taking part in dramatic productions, and until recently was an active member of Largs Youth Theatre.He will be playing: -

Debussy- "Reflets dans l'eau" (Reflections in the water) from "Images" Prokofiev - Sonata for piano op. 14

Chopin - Etude op. 25 No. 1 "Aeolian Harp"Liszt - Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4

Young PIanist Joel Guttierrez

Joel Gutierrez is a 17-year-old pianist from Edinburgh who has a diverse background of Spanish and Ecuadorian roots.At the age of 7 he started teaching himself how to play piano on a little keyboard which he was given for Christmas. He now studies at RCS Juniors (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) where he hopes to continue and pursue his musical career.Last year he won the RCS Concerto Competition and played Liszt Piano Concerto No.1 with the RCS Symphony Orchestra Juniors. This year he also competed in the Bartok International Piano Competition in Graz, Austria. He made a solo piano recording for BBC Radio Scotland in 2022.Joel likes to compose and improvise, and he also plays the violin. He has a YouTube channel with over 1000 subscribers where he post's piano performances and music related content. Joel hopes to inspire his generation and beyond to appreciate Classical Music and its many hidden gems.He will be playing Rachmaninov’s Variations on a theme of Corelli.

You can buy your concert ticket at the door by card or cash. You can also buy a ticket for a soup and sandwich lunch that is available after the concert. I hope you will come and support these talented young men.