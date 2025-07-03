Paw-some Win! Bonnybridge local scoops regional Blue Cross art prize

National pet charity Blue Cross has named Dee Flynn, from Bonnybridge, as Scotland’s regional winner in its new national art competition.

Aiming to raise awareness of the growing number of homeless pets, Paws to Draw invited animal lovers of all ages to creatively draw a homeless pet who has since found a loving family thanks to the dedication of Blue Cross.

Seven winners from across the UK have been chosen, from over 1,130 entries, by a Blue Cross judging panel and former England goalkeeper, devoted pet lover and keen artist, David James.

Dee’s artwork is based on Uno, a cat rescued from a garden in critical condition. After receiving treatment from Blue Cross, Uno was rehomed and now lives with his owner and her three dogs.

Dee said: “I fell in love with Uno and his story when I first saw him. I wanted to create a cute illustration of him surrounded by all the things that bring him happiness in his new life. I am very proud to contribute to raising awareness about the fantastic work the Blue Cross does to help so many animals across the UK”

Wendy Hill, Group Head of Marketing & Communications at Blue Cross, said: “We’re thrilled with the response we’ve had to the Paws to Draw competition and all the wonderful drawings we received. Dee’s picture of Uno the cat is stunning. We love the drawing style she chose and the imaginative background.”

Regional winners will all receive a framed picture of their work, while the national winner will see their work featured in a national press campaign, launching July 5th.

The list of winners is as follows:

National winner:

Helen Shepherd – Enniskillen, Northern Ireland

Regional winners:

Midlands – Liliana Clark-Monks, Leicester

North England – Debbie Stones, Hull

Scotland - Dee Flynn, Bonnybridge

South England – Ka Yu Tam, Potters Bar

The Channel Islands – Krisanth Moodliar, Guernsey

Wales – Josie Thompson, Swansea

David James, former England goalkeeper and Paws to Draw judge, said: “Whilst the quality of the artwork was excellent, Helen's picture jumped out at me. The Blue Cross background, logo on the collar and contrast are stunning. It looks like a dog that is happy and about to get up to some mischief.”

Running from Thursday 1 May to Friday 30 May, Paws to Draw offered a selection of extraordinary pet stories featuring dogs, cats, small animals and horses as inspiration for the entrants. These stories not only sparked artistic expression but also highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by pets in need. The demand for charity support for pets continues to rise, and Blue Cross is seeing an increasing number of pets coming through its doors in need of a new home. The charity remains committed to helping pets find loving homes and supporting pet owners through essential services, including veterinary care and pet food banks.