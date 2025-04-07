Obituary - C. Inglis McAulay DL – Falkirk Businessman & Stirlingshire Deputy Lieutenant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inglis McAulay was a popular and prominent businessman who helped shaped the community of Central Scotland from the 1970s to the 1990s

Born in Falkirk in 1938, he attended The Edinburgh Academy before graduating from the University of Edinburgh (B.Com) in 1958. After National Service in Germany, in 1961 he entered the family printing business, Inglis Paul, founded in 1867. Under his leadership it grew to employ over 150 staff after acquiring several businesses in Stirlingshire and Fife. He was also a director of Dunn & Wilson Limited, Stirling Ice Rink, Central FM and Central Scotland Chamber of Commerce. He was President of the Scottish Print Employers Federation (1985-87).

Always active within the local community, he was particularly honoured to serve as a Deputy Lieutenant of Stirlingshire from 2001 to 2013. He was Chairman of the Falkirk Round Table, Falkirk Rotary Club, Forth Valley Scouts and took on many other voluntary positions.

An avid curler, he was President of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club (1994-95). A keen golfer he was a member of Glenbervie Golf Club, The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Crail Golfing Society and Royal Dornoch Golf Club. He took great pleasure in teaching his children and grandchildren to play golf in both Scotland and in Spain. Inglis was an avid reader, who also enjoyed classical and jazz music.

A true gentleman, Inglis will be sorely missed by his many friends, his beloved wife of 58 years, Katherine, son Campbell, daughters Elizabeth and Fiona and by his eight grandchildren.

Born 18th January 1938. Died 25th March 2025. Aged 87.

Service of Thanksgiving at Culross Abbey Church at 12.30pm on Tuesday 22nd April 2025 and afterwards at Glenbervie House Hotel, Larbert FK5 4SJ.