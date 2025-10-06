Nominate your Falkirk local heroes in new campaign

People and organisations can be nominated in The BIG Christmas Giveback with £1500 in Falkirk District Towns Gift Cards as a possible prize

The Falkirk District Towns Gift Card is backing a national competition, The BIG Christmas Giveback, which aims to give back to the people and organisations powering local communities by asking for nominations for local people, community groups and organisations who are having a positive impact in their community.

The person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a £1000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Falkirk District Towns Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a £500 gift card.

Led by Falkirk Delivers, the Falkirk District Towns Gift Card is an initiative to encourage local shopping in the area. Around 160 businesses – including big brands and independents – are part of the initiative.

Time to nominate your Falkirk local heroes

Stefanie Paterson, Assistant BID Manager at Falkirk Delivers, said: “With Christmas fast approaching, it’s the ideal time to give back to the people and organisations who go above and beyond in our community by nominating them in The BIG Christmas Giveback. It takes minutes to nominate and they could be having the best Christmas ever with a Falkirk District Towns Gift Card to spend with around 160 local businesses.”

The Falkirk District Towns Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programs around the world with over £45m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “It’s fantastic to launch The BIG Christmas Giveback in the Falkirk area. The campaign is centred on the people and organisations that make our communities great. It could be a business owner that brings a valued service to the community, a person who has raised funds for a local charity or an organisation which is making positive change in their local area. If you know an individual or organisation that deserves to be recognised, nominate them. We’ll be sharing nomination stories as they come in, shining a light on the local heroes in our communities.”

Nominate a person or organisation in The BIG Christmas Giveback at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk and watch the video online