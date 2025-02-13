Multi-level car park reopens at Thistles following £3.5m refurbishment

Thistles welcomes Stirling and District Car Club to open refurbished car park

Thistles, Stirling, announces the reopening of its car park following an extensive £3.5 million investment as part of ongoing improvement plans. The car park, which has been closed since 2020, has now reopened, providing much-needed additional parking spaces in Stirling's city centre.

In a nod to Thistles' local heritage, Stirling and District Car Club were given exclusive first access to the newly renovated car park in a special preview event featuring 1960s and 1980s-style cars, reminiscent of the era when the centre first opened.

The renovation works included resurfacing, redecoration, and the introduction of modern energy-efficient lighting. The car park now offers 267 safe and secure parking spaces, which includes 51 extra-wide spaces on level 3. To further improve safety and convenience, a new air extraction system and an upgraded fire detection system have been installed.

Additionally, Thistles has implemented Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPRS), allowing ANPR cameras to record vehicle license plates upon entry and exit. This system eliminates the need for paper tickets, providing a seamless parking experience for shoppers.

Gary Turnbull, Centre Director at Thistles, said: “We are incredibly proud to have invested in the upgrade of the Thistles car park, creating a more convenient and enjoyable experience for visitors to the city centre. This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Thistles, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the city centre for shoppers and the wider community. We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the improvements firsthand.”

Visitors parking at Thistles will enter the centre by the Kings Mall area, located beside Next. The reopening of the car park not only restores a vital city centre facility but also ensures that visitors to Stirling will have access to a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly parking option.

For more information about the car park reopening and upcoming announcements at Thistles, visit www.thistlesstirling.com or follow @thistlesstirling across social media channels.