MP secures cash access review for Braes and Hallglen

Cllr Claire Aitken

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has formally submitted a request to LINK—the UK’s cash access coordinator—for a review into cash services in the Braes Villages and Hallglen, where constituents have reported little or no access to free-to-use ATMs or other cash withdrawal facilities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a meeting with LINK representatives, Mr Stainbank asked the organisation to investigate the growing concerns raised by residents in areas such as California, Sheildhill and Hallglen—where the absence of reliable and free access to cash has created real difficulties, particularly for elderly and vulnerable residents, and for those without digital banking access.

Mr Stainbank said: “Access to cash remains a vital issue across many parts of Falkirk—particularly in communities like Sheildhill, Hallglen and California. Not everyone has the ability or desire to rely on card or mobile payments, and for many, especially older constituents, cash remains a lifeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During my meeting with LINK, I specifically raised the case for a formal Access to Cash review covering California, Blackbraes, Sheildhill, and Hallglen. I’m pleased that LINK has now confirmed it is taking forward these requests as formal community reviews.

Euan Stainbank MP

“It’s essential that people across our local communities are not left behind by the ongoing decline of free-to-use cashpoints and bank branches. I’ll continue to work with LINK and local campaigners to make the case for better cash access in Falkirk.”