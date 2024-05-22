MP helps 'Lone Goose' fly to Westminster
The aptly named Strangers Brewing Co. of Linlithgow named the "Lone Goose" beer after the lone white goose that lives on the town's loch.
"Lone Goose" was made available in the Strangers’ Bar as part of a scheme run by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), to which Strangers Brewing Co. belongs.
The Director and Head Brewer at Strangers Brewing Co., Brett Welch, made the journey to London to share a pint with the local MP and to make sure that the beer was tasting great.
Mr Welch said: “We were delighted that Lone Goose was selected for the Strangers’ Bar, and grateful to Martyn and the team at the bar for making it happen. We’re very proud of our beers and this was a great opportunity to showcase our local beer outside of Scotland.”
Mr Day commented: "It was my great pleasure to recently introduce a local brewer's beer to the Strangers' Bar in Westminster.
"It is brilliant to see a local business thriving, and I'm sure that Strangers Brewing Co. will continue to go from strength to strength in the future."