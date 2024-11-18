MP encourages communities to get involved with UK Parliament Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people and communities are being encouraged to get involved with an annual event spreading the word about the role and work of UK Parliament.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community organisations, schools and youth groups are invited to take part in UK Parliament Week (UKPW) between November 18 and 24 in what is an opportunity to get informed on what the two houses at Westminster do.

Those signing up will receive a free digital kit with resources and activity ideas tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools and adults, a ballot box, bunting and more to help make the most of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as exploring UK Parliament and the ways to get involved, this year’s UKPW throws a spotlight on the various roles that and people who make parliament happen.

Brian Leishman MP, representative for Alloa and Grangemouth, is encouraging everyone to get involved with UK Parliament Week

Brian Leishman MP is inviting everyone across Alloa and Grangemouth to get involved and said: “I am encouraging constituents of all ages to get involved with UK Parliament Week to find out new things about the work of parliament, join in the conversation and take part in activities throughout the week.

“Whether it is by holding a lively debate, running a themed assembly or a school council election, or through arts and crafts, there is a wide range of activities available with plenty of resources online.

“I would love to hear about the activities you run, feel free to use the hashtag #UKPW on social media and tag @BrianLeishmanMP to share what you got up to during the week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, more than £1.6million people took part in every nation and region of the UK – and many countries all over the world.

Thousands of schools, youth groups and community organisations have already signed up for 2024.

Fran Jeens, head of education and engagement at UK Parliament, said: “UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get informed about how they can engage with UK Parliament to make a difference.

“Every year it’s fantastic to see so many people actively take part in UK Parliament Week. “We look forward to lots of UKPW activities taking place in Alloa and Grangemouth.”

Those interested can visit ukparliamentweek.org to sign up.