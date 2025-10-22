MP Brian Leishman hears about need for NHS primary adult audiology service

MP Brian Leishman has visited Specsavers Grangemouth as its experts call for an NHS primary care audiology service for adults.

The MP for Alloa and Grangemouth visit comes after Specsavers published its latest access to care report, which highlights how some patients in Scotland have waited for up to three-and-a-half years to access hospital-based hearing care.

The report says patients in Scotland can wait up to 90 weeks for an initial hearing loss assessment with waits for follow-up appointments post-hearing aid fitting exceeding 200 weeks, with hearing loss estimated to cost the Scottish economy upwards of £2 billion annually.

Mr Leishman says: ‘I was pleased to gain further insights into the ways in which Specsavers Grangemouth contributes to local healthcare and the high street, and can do more, while also creating important employment opportunities in health and retail care.’

(L-R) director Alison Nee, MSP Brian Leishman, and retail director Zander McNaughton

Alison Nee, one of the directors at Specsavers Grangemouth, says the team was pleased to welcome the MP to the locally owned and run store.

‘We talked about the need for a nationally commissioned NHS primary care audiology service for adults in Scotland,’ she says.

‘Such a service would empower everyone who needs NHS hearing care to refer themselves to a hearing care provider in the community. This would help patients, plus ease pressure on hospitals and GP practices.

‘The commissioning of ear wax removal by primary care audiologists would also ensure that ability to pay is not a barrier to receiving care. People would also be able to access the care they need quickly and conveniently.’

