Minister for Climate Action visits CVS Falkirk & District Grangemouth Hub

CVS Falkirk & District is supporting Grangemouth communities to engage with the Scottish Government Grangemouth Just Transition Plan Consultation. Funded by the Scottish Government, their Community Participation and Engagement Manager is working to strengthen community networks across Grangemouth in relation to the Consultation and to enhance the representation of local people in the decision-making process for Grangemouth’s future.

To support this, they recently launched the CVS Falkirk & District Grangemouth Hub at 65A La Porte Precinct, creating an on-the-ground presence that allows them to provide current and relevant information to the community around the Just Transition, and ensures direct support to the communities of Grangemouth from their team around funding, volunteering, social enterprise, and networking.

On Thursday 5 December, they brought together both sides of the consultation – community and government - as they welcomed Dr Alasdair Allan MSP, Acting Minister for Climate Action, to the Hub to discuss the progress of the consultation and hear from key local stakeholders about their hopes and ambitions for a Just Transition for Grangemouth. CVS Falkirk & District CEO Victoria McRae reflected,

“It was a pleasure to invite community and third-sector representatives along for a dialogue with the Minister. Our focus within this project remains the importance of community engagement and participation, so we were thankful to have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions around the Just Transition, and Grangemouth more broadly.”

CVS Falkirk & District have decorated their Grangemouth Hub with informative displays to increase accessibility of the consultation, whilst highlighting the importance of local history and those voluntary groups working to increase the quality of life within the Grangemouth Communities.

During this meeting, CVS Falkirk & District shared with Dr Allan MSP how their expertise in community engagement has amplified and guided their team’s approach to distributing the consultation amongst the Grangemouth communities: from creating new materials and graphics to increase understanding and proactively creating opportunities for accessibility through their Hub, to digitising the consultation in order to ensure community members have as many routes to engagement as possible.

Acknowledging the unique perspective community stakeholders offer around the various needs of the communities they represent; the goal of the consultation is to ensure Grangemouth has ownership over how their town develops in the future. Therefore, ensuring community voice is central to these discussions comes with the responsibility of establishing partnerships between industry and community – something CVS Falkirk & District are working to establish through their new Grangemouth Hub. Emphasising the importance of boosting community participation and engagement through creating accessibility and understanding of this process, the Hub exists to reflect CVS Falkirk & District’s desire to ensure community gets the support needed to push the consultation forward and that the people and the town are not overlooked in the process.

Maintaining the focus on community impact, the community representatives were keen to highlight the fatigue felt within the area due to the number of past consultations which were not felt to have developed beyond shared thought. Expanding on this, several shared their sentiments that Grangemouth is a community that feels like a lot has been done to it, by industry and governments over the years, which is why community leaders are so keen to ensure that this plan is truly community-led.

Opportunities to realise community aspirations and to co-create a sustainable legacy for Grangemouth’s future were key themes within the discussions of the day, as the group discussed the importance of accessibility and purpose when fostering community participation. FEL Scotland’s Executive Director, Clara Walker, illustrated this further:

Community representative Adam Gillies discusses the importance of community-led development, as demonstrated through his experience as Friends of Inchyra Park.

“The language that we use with people is important; what just transition means to policymakers and decision-makers doesn’t necessarily translate, we are all engaging at a different level – and that’s the role CVS has, to become that bridge. It is important that if people give their time, comments, and feelings to you, they know that something is going to happen.”

Looking to the future, the group discussed the idea of skills development and the importance of supporting the transition at a community level when it comes to making use of what exists, what can be upskilled, and what is transferrable – but ultimately, how we ensure that the people that live in the town of Grangemouth benefit from that.

Having taken time to consider these discussions and view the visual representations breaking down the various elements of the Grangemouth Just Transition Plan, Acting Minister for Climate Action Alasdair Allan said:

“Grangemouth has long played a vital role as Scotland’s leading industrial cluster and it is right that the area continues to help lead the way in our journey to net zero by 2045.

Community representatives from FEL Scotland, Grangemouth (Including Skinflats) Community Council, Grangemouth Future Industries Board, and Friends of Inchyra Park met with Dr Allan MSP and CVS Falkirk & District to discuss the Grangemouth Just Transition.

Our first regional Just Transition plan sets out our approach to support the growth of a decarbonised economy that puts local communities at its heart. It makes clear our vision for the future and gives specific actions across a number of areas to help achieve a just transition for Grangemouth.

The plan complements our ongoing activity focused around Grangemouth, including our support package in response to the proposed closure of the refinery and the work we are doing to explore low carbon transition opportunities for the refinery workforce. We are working hard to secure a sustainable, long-term future for the wider industrial cluster and its skilled workforce, and this plan will be vital in helping us to deliver this.

The consultation is an opportunity to help shape the development of the plan, and Grangemouth’s future. I encourage all who have a vested interest to participate.”

Concluding this visit, CVS Falkirk & District shared their plans to continue community engagement and thanked the Minister for agreeing to their request to extend the consultation period to include a wider perspective by providing more time for communities to explore and understand the draft Plan before sharing their feedback.

The consultation continues until the end of January, and the team at CVS Falkirk & District encourages you to stop by their Hub in the new year – whether you are currently actively engaged or not, their Hub welcomes all.