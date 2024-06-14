Meet the dads who work alongside their children in Asda

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Father’s Day, Asda Blantyre is celebrating the dads and their children who work alongside each other at the store.

Brian Boyle (51), Senior Director, Asda Central Scotland, has worked with the retailer for 18 years, and his 19-year-old son Daniel has worked as an Ambient Colleague at Asda Blantyre for 2 years.

Brian said: “I’ve had a career in retail since leaving school and have worked my way up to Retail Senior Director for Asda Central Scotland. My son Daniel has always had a keen interest in knowing how business works and has joined me as a colleague in Asda Blantyre, while he studies Economics at Glasgow University.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

“I see Daniel often when we’re working in store - fortunately I never have to boss him around, but he does ask me how to best serve our customers, which is great to see.”

L-R: Peter & Peter Sanaghan, Brian & Daniel Boyle and Colin & Suzie Russell at Asda Blantyre.

Daniel loves getting to spend extra quality time with his dad and aspires to be like him one day. He said: “It really has been great working with my dad, not only does it give me someone to look up to, but it has also provided us with another shared interest. When we speak about work, we can really relate and understand each other.”

Brian, who is looking forward to Father’s Day, added: “We’re lucky enough to be on holiday in Portugal over Father’s Day, so I have been assured by Daniel that he will be spoiling me in the sun!”

Colin Russell (51), Home Shopping Driver, has worked in Asda Blantyre for 2 years and has worked alongside his daughter Suzie (19), Home Shopping Colleague, for 8 months now.

Suzie started working at the store after finishing school, and the father-daughter duo share friendly banter in work. They are planning to spend some quality time together on Father’s Day, with Suzie having a surprise in store for her dad.

L-R: Colin & Suzie Russell, Brian & Daniel Boyle and Peter & Peter Sanaghan

Another Blantyre colleague, Peter Sanaghan (48), who is a General Merchandising Section Leader, has worked in the store for just under two years, and his son, also named Peter (18), is a Grocery Colleague who has worked in store for 6 months. It’s a real family affair as Peter (18) also works alongside his mum.