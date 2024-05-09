Lodge Kirkliston Maitland donate £200 to Queensferry Churches' Care in the Community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday, May 6, Stuart Donald, from Lodge Kirkliston Maitland No 482, made a cheque presentation to Queensferry Churches' Care in the Community board members at the annual Queensferry Care and Rotary South Queensferry golf tournament.

The donation of£200, in celebration of the charity's 30th anniversary year, was received by Queensferry Care board members Ian Laing and John Ferguson.

For 30 years Queensferry Care have been connecting people with their community, tackling loneliness, and isolation and supporting people to maintain an active, independent lifestyle.

Day Opportunities is a service for older people who have a diagnosis of dementia or who are socially isolated due to stroke, other illnesses, or long-term health conditions. This service provides an opportunity for older people to meet with others at the Haven in South Queensferry or to have one-to-one support in their home or community, or a mix of both. Queensferry Care are now able to offer a day opportunity to people who are awarded Self-Directed Support (Direct Payment).

Stuart Donald from Lodge Kirkliston Maitland No 482 with Ian Laing and John Ferguson of QCCC.

Supper Club is for older people with a diagnosis of dementia and their carer/family member. It provides an opportunity to meet with others to enjoy an evening meal.

Lunch Clubis for older people and their carer/family member. A warm welcome and delicious lunch is offered 12noon -2pm at the Ratho Lunch Club, held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month at Ratho Community Centre, for people living in Ratho, Ratho Station or Newbridge, and at the Kirliston Lunch Club, held every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at Kirkliston Community Centre, for people living in Kirkliston.

Befriending - trained volunteers will visit older people who are living alone to offer companionship, a friendly ear and contact with the wider community.

Telephone befriending - trained volunteers will phone an older person at an arranged time each week to provide friendly conversation and reduce isolation.

Garden Tidy Service - volunteer gardeners work in teams of 2 to maintain older peoples gardens providing vital support in the community.

Driving Service - provides transport for older people to attend local appointments.

Information and Advice - a community resource for older people and carers, to access general information particular to their situation as well as having contact details for a wide range of other organisations and services, both locally and nationally.

Volunteer Hub - helping older people access other volunteer led groups and organisations providing social activities.