Local siblings Join Larbert East Church

By Martin Fairairn
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 07:25 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
Two siblings from Larbert, Luke and Lily McGuire, were welcomed into the membership of Larbert East Church on Sunday 6th April.

The service was led by Rev. Anne White, Locum Minister of Larbert East Church.

Speaking after the service, Anne said, "It was a joy to welcome Luke and Lily into the church family.

"They are both active in the life of the church and I am sure they will continue to be a blessing to the congregation."

The picture shows Luke, Rev. Anne White and Lily standing in front of Larbert East Church.

