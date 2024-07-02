Local Day Care Leading the Way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After an Unannounced visit from the national regulator. The Day Care got the top marks possible and comments such as "sector leading strengths," "boosted peoples well being," and "people are treated with dignity compassion and respect."

A small Scottish daycare centre is leading the way in care after having been awarded the highest possible grades by the national regulator of services.

Alanmart Daycare was found to have “sector-leading strengths” after a surprise inspection by the Care Inspectorate. Care services in Scotland cannot operate unless they are registered with the inspectorate whose role is to regulate, inspect and grade services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a “wonderful buzz about the place, from people chatting and laughing as well as the various activities throughout the day,” stated the report. Daily activites, including chair yoga, musical bingo, crafts, dancing and quizzes, meant that “the atmosphere was welcoming and boosted people’s wellbeing”. The centre also runs monthly supper club and movie nights for clients and families.

clients at the daycare with decorations they’ve made in the craft sessions

The Stenhousemuir daycare, with clients from all over Stirlingshire, supports a variety of needs, from those at risk of becoming socially isolated to those who may require more structured care. Everyone using the service was treated with “compassion, dignity and respect”.“We found sector-leading strengths in aspects of the care provided and how these supported positives for people,” stated the report.

The inspectorate use a six-point scale to examine everything from client care and wellbeing, through food and activities to management and staff development. Alanmart got six out of six for each area examined.

The unannounced inspection, on March 26, lasted a full day. The inspector spoke to all clients and visiting relatives. Procedures and daily practice were observed and all records examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were notably “very skilled at building meaningful relationships” with people and their families. People were respected and listened to, ensuring that their wishes and preferences are used to shape how they are supported. One client told the inspector: “I love coming here, I can join in when I want but sometimes I prefer to sit back and watch.” A relative commented: “I can tell by my relative's whole demeanour when I pick them up that they have enjoyed being here.”

Another client told the inspectorate, "staff are all excellent here". A different family member said: “Staff are great with my relative, but also support me.”

People's sense of worth was enhanced by staff who were respectful, knowledgeable and respected them as individuals. It was stated that leadership was excellent and that management had a good overview of the service, “and modelled good professional practice”. It was also noted: “The management team were committed to ensuring people were supported to live as meaningful a life as able”, and found staff and management to be “extremely positive about working at Alanmart and were enthusiastic and motivated”.

Marion Fivey, the owner of Alanmart Daycare, said: “We are delighted with the inspection report. It reflects the dedication of the staff and reflects the great connection we have between ourselves, clients, families and carers. Everyone is included and makes up the community that is Alanmart.”